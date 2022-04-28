PUBLIC NOTICE

Sayle Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Sayle Mini Storage located at 606 East Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in a public auction at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents or unit has been rented again. All contents must be removed within 24 hours.

Storage Units:

Betty Goliday

RULE 81 SUMMONS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

KESI HARRISON, NEXT FRIEND OF J.M.W., MINOR CHILD, PETITIONER

VERSUS

ODESSIE WALKER, DAE’QUAN KENNEDY and LASHONDRA KENNEDY, RESPONDENTS

CAUSE NO.: 2021-12-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown Father of J.M.W.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against an action for custody contained in said Petition for Third Party Custody at 10:00 A.M. on the 27th day of MAY. 2022, via ZOOM Video Conferencing at the meeting ID number 818 4340 8483 passcode 906061. You are directed to then and there appear to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought by such Petition should not be granted, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint or Petition. If such matter is not heard on the day set for hearing, it may by order entered on that day be continued to a later date for hearing without additional summons.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of the Court, this the 14 day of April, 2022.

Anita M. Greenwood

(Seal) Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: G. Standridge, Deputy Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Sumner, County of Tallahatchie, Mississippi, will received bids from financial institutions on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Sumner Town Hall for the privilege of keeping municipal funds or any part thereof of the Town of Sumner.

Bids will designate the kind of security as authorized by law which the financial institutions propose to give as security for funds. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen shall cause the municipal funds to be deposited in the financial institution proposing the best terms for the safety of such funds for a period of two years. (Miss Code of 1972, Annotated: #27-105-353)

Toni T. Clark, Town Clerk, Town of Sumner

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tuwiler will be accepting bids for Hayes and Flowers Street drainage improvements. Bid specs can be viewed at City Hall. If you have questions please contact City Hall at 662-345-8321.

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on July 28, 2014, Darrell A. Hargett and wife, Theresa B. Hargett, executed a deed of trust to J. Patrick Caldwell, Trustee for the benefit of BancorpSouth Bank, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2014 at Page 1738 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of Tallahatchie, First Judicial District, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, by Merger and Name Change effective October 29, 2021, BancorpSouth Bank became Cadence Bank; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid, Cadence Bank, the holder of said deed of trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Underwood Law Firm PLLC, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated March 28, 2022 and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Substitution of Trustee Book 2 at Page 652; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Cadence Bank, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee’s fees and expense of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Underwood Law Firm PLLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 19th day of May, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) at the West front door of the County Courthouse at Charleston, County of Tallahatchie, First Judicial District, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated in the County of Tallahatchie, First Judicial District, State of Mississippi, being the same property described in the deed of trust, to-wit:

TRACT I:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of said Section 23, run thence North a distance of 4245.8 feet to a point; run thence West a distance of 1453.9 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of the Charleston-Teasdale Road, this point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described plot; run thence North 36deg East along the said right-of-way line a distance of 105.0 feet to a point; run thence South 54deg East a distance of 210.0 feet to a point; run thence South 36deg West a distance of 105.0 feet to a point; run thence North 54deg West a distance of 210.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing one-half (1/2) acre and being in the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, T25N, R2E, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Being the property described in Book 270 at Page 294.

TRACT 11:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Section 23; run South 930.2 feet to a point; thence 1560.9 feet West to a point on the East right-of-way line of Charleston-Teasdale Road, this point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described plot; run thence North 36deg East along the right-of-way a distance of 105.0 feet; thence South 54deg East a distance of 210.0 feet; thence South 36deg West a distance of 105.0 feet; thence North 54deg West a distance of 210.0 feet to Point of Beginning. Containing one-half (1/2) acre, and being in the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, T25N, R2E, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Being the property described in Book 279 at Page 461.

The above described property shall be sold on an "As Is, Where Is" basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied, as to title, possession, use and/or enjoyment and further subject to the following: Any unpaid taxes against the property, any prior or superior easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way or subdivision plats affecting the property, any dedication of roads affecting the property and any governmental zoning and subdivision ordinances or regulations in effect and any prior or superior liens, judgments, deeds of trust or other interests of record regarding the property.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Underwood Law Firm PLLC as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE, this the 18th day of April, 2022.

Underwood Law Firm PLLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Control# Hargett, Darrell/BLO-BCS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AVERY W. VOWELL, JR., DECEASED NO. 2022- 6-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Avery W. Vowell, Jr., Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 7th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.

This, the 19th day of April, 2022.

/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator

GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR

Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire

Hunt Ross & Allen

A Professional Association

Attorneys for the Administrator

P.O. Box 1196

123 Court Street

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Attorneys for Administrator

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RE: The Adoption of the Minor Child Described Herein

Jackie R. Jones, Petitioner vs.

All Persons Claiming Paternity of and All Persons Claiming an Interest in the Minor Child

Cause No. 2021-1 ADPT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: All Persons Claiming Paternity of and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones, whose residence, street, and post office addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in a Petition for Adoption of Jackie R. Jones, Plaintiff, seeking the adoption of the minor child, Madilyn Jade Rose Jones by Jackie R. Jones. There are no defendants in the action other than Any and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones or anyone claiming an interest in said minor child.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on June 10, 2022 in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered in this cause granting the relief requested in the Petition for Adoption filed therein. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, this the 21st day of April, 2022.

Chancery Court Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for CASCILLA ROAD (SITES A, B, & C) EWP BANK STABILIZATION (NR224423XXXXC015) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until MAY 31, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin, President

Advertisement for Proposals

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for K-2 phonics curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Website: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taking until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

Advertisement for Proposals

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for High Quality Instructional Materials for K-12 comprehensive reading and math curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Website: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March 2022, Due West Land Co. LLC, PO Box 230, Glendora, MS 38928, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-07742; Permitted Acreage: 150; County: Leflore; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 14 T22N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 14, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan

SR Permit Data Specialist