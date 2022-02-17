IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLYDE BREWER, DECEASED

NO. 2022-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 25th day of January 2022 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the Estate of the decedent, Clyde Brewer, being Cause Number 2-22-6 on the docket of said court. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claim against the estate of the decedent to present same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication, or they shall be forever barred.

DATED this 31st day of January, 2022.

JESSE ORLAND BREWER / EXECUTOR

CHRIS A. CHILDERS

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR

108 NORTH RAILROAD AVENUE

POST OFFICE BOX 972

NEW ALBANY, MS 38652

SOLICITOR

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

E-RATE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

NOTICE

Sealed bids will be received by the West Tallahatchie School District up to and no later than 10:00 a.m. March 8, 2022, at 1096 West Friendship Road, Sumner, MS 38957, for the procurement of Category 1 and Category 2 products and services via Erate funding. A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) can be obtained by emailing Millie Rodabough at millie.regroup@gmail.com. If a response is not received within 24 hours, it is the responsibility of the respondent to call Millie Rodabough at 662-630-0118 to confirm receipt of the RFP request.

All interested bidders must attend a mandatory pre-bid conference on February 18, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at 1096 West Friendship Road, Sumner, MS 38957. Bidders not attending the pre-bid conference will not be considered.

Bids will be opened at 10:00 a.m. March 8, 2022, at 1096 West Friendship Road, Sumner, MS 38957. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked as follows:

ATTN: SEALED BID - DO NOT OPEN

“2022 E-Rate Bid”

Bid Opening: March 8, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Envelopes not so marked will not be considered.

As an alternate submission mechanism for Category 2 products and services, bids may be submitted through secure electronic submission. Vendors wishing to submit their proposal via secure electronic bidding should email Millie Rodabough for electronic submission instructions using QuestCDN. If a response is not received within 4 hours, it is the responsibility of the respondent to call Millie Rodabough at 662-630-0118 to confirm receipt of the request.

The West Tallahatchie School District has the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Publish by order of the West Tallahatchie School District.

Technology Coordinator, Larry Gordon

West Tallahatchie School District

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Town of Webb

Owner 159 S. Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966 Address

Sealed BIDS for WATER IMPROVEMENTS (CDBG PROJECT NO. 1132-20-282-PF-01) will be received by the Town of Webb in the Office of the Mayor in Webb, MS until, MARCH 23, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS, 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

This project is being funded in part by a Community Development Block Grant and is subject to the rules and regulations thereof.

The successful bidder must comply with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u). CDBG regulations governing the grant require that, to the greatest extent feasible opportunities for contracting, subcontracting, training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG project will be extended to Section 3 businesses and Section 3 residents.

Minority and woman owned business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, materials and/or supply needs.

The Town of Webb is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in a contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act which requires that all laborers and mechanics shall be paid at rates not less than those determined by the Department of Labor to be the prevailing for the locality in which the project is located.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the best interest of the Owner.

Bids may be held by the Owner for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of Bidders, prior to awarding the Contract.

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Michael Plez, Mayor

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #44 - Audreanna Daniels

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Glendora, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80 KW Towable Generator and 5 manual transfer switches until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 21st day of February 2022, at the Town Hall in Glendora, Mississippi, or by mail to P.O. Box 90, Glendora, Mississippi, 38928. Said bids shall be opened on the 1st day of March 2022 at 5:30 P.M. at the Glendora Town Hall in Glendora, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Aquarius Simmons, Town Clerk of Glendora, Mississippi, at (662) 757-0032, or by mail to Aquarius Simmons, P.O. Box 90, Glendora, MS 38928. The Mayor and Board of Alderman of Glendora, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, reserve the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all proposals.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVER OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February 2022, John Ray Roberson Jr. Farms, 7000 Tippo Road, Philipp, MS 38950, has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneificial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51929; Permitted Acreage: 80; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 24 T23N R01E

Application No. GW-51930; Permitted Acreage: 80; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 24 T23N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(sa0 should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued o/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after,April 12, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVER OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February 2022, Hay Heaven Farm, of PO Box 32, Charleston, MS 38921 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneificial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application. GW-45295; Acres 40; Location: SE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 29, T23N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(sa0 should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued o/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 8th day of March, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Jon Ray, Permit Data Specialist

ADVERTISEMENT FOR MODERNIZATION OF ELEVATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase and modernization of the elevator located in the Charleston Courthouse, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 11th day of, April 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 11th day of April, 2022 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

PRE-BID INSPECTION: FEBRUARY 23rd, 2:00 p.m. Charleston Courthouse, 150 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE AND MODERNIZATION OF ELEVATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Monday, April 11, 2022 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 100 KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 100KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Friday, the 4th day of, March 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Friday, the 4th day of March, 2022 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 100KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Friday, March 4, 2022 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Tallahatchie County Administrator, 1 Court Square, P O Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921-0350 no later than 4 p.m. on March 7, 2022.

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports and approve all payment requests.

Tallahatchie County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Tallahatchie County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. Tallahatchie County also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that Tallahatchie County and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of Tallahatchie County. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will meet to evaluate each proposal. Tallahatchie County may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. Tallahatchie County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, Tallahatchie County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to Tallahatchie County, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.