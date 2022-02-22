IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLYDE BREWER, DECEASED

NO. 2022-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 25th day of January 2022 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the Estate of the decedent, Clyde Brewer, being Cause Number 2-22-6 on the docket of said court. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claim against the estate of the decedent to present same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication, or they shall be forever barred.

DATED this 31st day of January, 2022.

JESSE ORLAND BREWER / EXECUTOR

CHRIS A. CHILDERS

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR

108 NORTH RAILROAD AVENUE

POST OFFICE BOX 972

NEW ALBANY, MS 38652

SOLICITOR

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #44 - Audreanna Daniels

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Glendora, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80 KW Towable Generator and 5 manual transfer switches until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 21st day of February 2022, at the Town Hall in Glendora, Mississippi, or by mail to P.O. Box 90, Glendora, Mississippi, 38928. Said bids shall be opened on the 1st day of March 2022 at 5:30 P.M. at the Glendora Town Hall in Glendora, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Aquarius Simmons, Town Clerk of Glendora, Mississippi, at (662) 757-0032, or by mail to Aquarius Simmons, P.O. Box 90, Glendora, MS 38928. The Mayor and Board of Alderman of Glendora, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, reserve the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all proposals.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR MODERNIZATION OF ELEVATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase and modernization of the elevator located in the Charleston Courthouse, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 11th day of, April 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 11th day of April, 2022 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

PRE-BID INSPECTION: FEBRUARY 23rd, 2:00 p.m. Charleston Courthouse, 150 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE AND MODERNIZATION OF ELEVATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Monday, April 11, 2022 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 100 KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 100KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Friday, the 4th day of, March 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Friday, the 4th day of March, 2022 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 100KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Friday, March 4, 2022 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Tallahatchie County Administrator, 1 Court Square, P O Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921-0350 no later than 4 p.m. on March 7, 2022.

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports and approve all payment requests.

Tallahatchie County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Tallahatchie County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. Tallahatchie County also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that Tallahatchie County and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of Tallahatchie County. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will meet to evaluate each proposal. Tallahatchie County may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. Tallahatchie County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, Tallahatchie County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to Tallahatchie County, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE GEE, DECEASED

COREY KEITH GEE AND JAY EDWARD GEE, PETITIONERS NO. 2022-4-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 17th day of February, 2022, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-4-2, to the undersigned Co-Executors upon the Estate of LOUIS GEE, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 18th day of February, 2022.

/s/ COREY KEITH GEE, Co-Executor

Estate of Louise Gee

/s/ JAY EDWARD GEE, Co-Executor

Estate of Louise Gee

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

PUBLIC NOTICE

AirSpaces, LLC is proposing to install a guyed telecommunications tower to be located off of Elizabeth Street, Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at latitude 34° 00’ 50.0” north and longitude 90° 03’ 25.4” west. The height of the tower will be 79.2 meters above ground level (143.6 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have steady red lights, FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810). Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1208893. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.