ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for these vehicles will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop 139 S. Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

1. Dodge Durango

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1C4RDJDGXGC460459

2. Buick Roadmaster

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1G4BT52P1RR401567

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1J4GW5852XC523944

PUBLIC NOTICE

ABANDONED AUTO

W&J Custom Repair

352 South Clay, Charleston, MS 38921

To: Rico Bradford

Your vehicle listed below was towed to our storage lot on November 18, 2025. This vehicle was repaired per your request. Please contact us within 10 days of the notice to make arrangements to pay and pick up your vehicle. Otherwise, we will consider this vehicle abandoned and auction for money owed against this vehicle:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF8G5288938

Year: 20216

Make: Ford

Model: Mustang

Mileage: 80,000

Storage fee: $6,000.00

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOE LEE BUSBY, SR., DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 68CH2:2:24-cv-00019-WMS

HENRY BUSBY ADMINISTRATOR

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOE LEE BUSBY, JUNIOR, DECEASED, whose names, post office addresses, and residence addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry

NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS

You have been made Respondents in the Petition filed in this Court by Henry Busby, Administrator of the Estate of Joe Lee Busby, Sr., Deceased, seeking to adjudicate the heirs-at-law of Joe Lee Busby, Sr., Deceased. Respondents other than you are Joe Lee Busby, Jr., James Edward Busby, Shirley Kittles, Roccola Busby, and the five surviving children of Roosevelt Busby. Since the filing of the Petition by Administrator, known heir-at-law Joe Lee Busby, Junior, deceased on January 27, 2025.

You are summoned to appear and respond to the Petition filed on behalf of Joe Lee Busby, Sr., in this action at 9:30 AM on the 16th day of March 2026, in Chancery Judge W.M. Sanders Courtroom on the 2nd floor of the Tallahatchie County courthouse, at 401 W. Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957, and in case of your failure to appear, you will not be a named heir-at-law to the estate of Joe Lee Busby, Sr.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 4th day of February 2026.

ANITA GREENWOOD

CLERK OF THE CHANCERY COURT

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 10, 2022, Brittany Boyles, unmarried woman executed a certain deed of trust to Denise Mclaurin, Trustee for the benefit of Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 2022 at Page 1086; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated January 15, 2026 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on March 19, 2026 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the West Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at 1 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 21, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, and run thence West 270 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence South 210 feet; thence East 210 feet, to the Point of Beginning, Tallahatchie County Mississippi, recorded in Book 207, Page 483. All lying and being situated in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Also including those easements for ingress and egress, recorded at Book 2022 at Page 924 and Book 2022 at Page 927, in the Chancery Clerk's office located in Charleston, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LOGS Legal Group LLP

579 Lakeland East Drive, Suite D

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

1305 Havens Road

Enid, MS 38927

25-031372

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN SPURLOCK, DECEASED CAUSE NO.__2026-3-2

CHEWANDA MICHELLE SPURLOCK PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN RULE 81(d) (1) ACTION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All persons claiming to be a Wrongful Death Beneficiary of Brian Spurlock, Deceased, see under Miss. Code Ann. §11-7-13, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the matter of Brian Spurlock, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioner Chewanda Michelle Spurlock seeking a determination and adjudication by the Court of any and all wrongful death beneficiaries of Brian Spurlock, Deceased. The only other respondents other than you in this action are Chewanda Michelle Spurlock, Allen Tereal Spurlock and Allen Tereal Spurlock, II.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written response to the Petition in this action to Thomas A. Womble, Bailey Womble & Yelton, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is PO Box 1615, Batesville, MS 38606.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on Friday, the 27th day of March, 2026, at 9:30 A.M., at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19 day of February 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK,

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Document prepared by:

Thomas A. Womble, Sr., MS Bar 7354

Bailey, Womble & Yelton

Batesville, MS 38606

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN SPURLOCK, DECEASED CAUSE NO.__2026-3-2

CHEWANDA MICHELLE SPURLOCK PETITIONER

RULE 4 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Any and all claiming to be a Wrongful Death Beneficiary of Brian Spurlock, Deceased, see under Miss. Code Ann. §11-7-13, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the matter of Brian Spurlock, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioner Chewanda Michelle Spurlock seeking a determination and adjudication by the Court of any and all wrongful death beneficiaries of Brian Spurlock, Deceased. The only other respondents other than you in this action are Chewanda Michelle Spurlock, Allen Tereal Spurlock and Allen Tereal Spurlock, II.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written response to the Petition in this action to Thomas A. Womble, Bailey Womble & Yelton, Attorney for Petitioner(s), whose address is PO Box 1615, Batesville, MS 38606.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 26th day of FEBRUARY, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of February 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK,

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Document prepared by:

Thomas A. Womble, Sr., MS Bar 7354

Bailey, Womble & Yelton

Batesville, MS 38606

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on or about the 1st day of September, 2020, Latisha O. McCord executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Mark S. Vemer, Trustee, Bank of Commerce, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described which Deed of Trust is recorded in Book 2020, Page 2060, of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Lands on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust authorized the appointment and substitution of another Trustee in the place of the Trustee named in said Deed of Trust, and Bank of Commerce, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, substituted James P. Wilson, Jr. as Trustee in the place of the original Trustee, by written instrument dated September 17, 2025 and filed for record in Book 2025, Page 1938, in the land records of the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, as of September 25, 2025; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, which default contin¬ues, and Bank of Commerce, the legal holder of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, having request¬ed the undersigned to sell the property described hereinafter for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and costs of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned Substitute Trustee, will on the 19th day of March, 2026, at the main front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, within legal hours, offer for sale, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Block 8 in the Northwest Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and running thence East 150 feet to a stake; thence North 75 feet to a stake; thence West 150 feet to a stake; thence South 75 feet to the point of beginning. Together with residence and all other improvements thereon.

Indexing Instructions: Southwest corner of Block 8 in the Northwest Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie Co., MS.

Such title will be conveyed as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee aforesaid without warranty of any kind.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE this 23rd day of February, 2026.

/s/ James P. Wilson, Jr. James P. Wilson, Jr., Substitute Trustee

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHNNIE L. HARRIS PLAINTIFF

v. CAUSE NO. 2025-9-2-WJP

TOMMY LEE HARRIS DEFENDANT

RULE 4 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT LAW OF ELNORA HARRIS LITTE, DECEASED.

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition for Partition and Determination of Heirs filed in this Court.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Thomas U. Reynolds, Attorney for Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS, 38921 and whose street address is 106 Court Square, Charleston, MS, 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 5th DAY OF MARCH, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 20th day of February, 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHNNIE L. HARRIS PLAINTIFF

v. CAUSE NO. 2025-9-2-WJP

TOMMY LEE HARRIS DEFENDANT

SUMMONS IN RULE 81 (D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT LAW OF THE LATE ELNORA HARRIS LITTLE, DECEASED.

Take notice that a hearing will be held in the Determination of Heirs in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Wednesday, the 29th day of April, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr.

(X) The action against you is one described in Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81 (d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Although Rule 81(d)(1) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court. In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of Said Court, on this the 20th day of February, 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, Dixon, Robert and Thomas Stricklin, PO Box 40, Benton, MS 39039 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Sharkey for Irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-53439; Permitted Acreage: 230; Location: SE1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 30 T10N, R04 W

Application No. GW-53440; Permitted Acreage: 208; Location; SE1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 30 T10N, R04W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39255, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, March 10, 2026 at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton Jr., Permitting Director

SECTION 00111 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Town of Sumner, MS

Police Department Renovations

Sumner, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by Architect for the Town of Sumner, 507 Walnut Street Sumner, Mississippi, 38957, in the board room of the owner until 11:00 a.m. CST on Friday, March 27, 2026, for supplying all material, labor, and equipment necessary for the renovation of an existing metal building for the purpose of a New Police Department. Bids must be in compliance with Section 00211 - Instructions to Bidders.

Complete plans and specifications may be obtained from the Architect, Emily Poole Architecture, PLLC, 656 Cypress Lane, Greenville MS 38701. Digital plans and specifications may be requested by email at emily-poole@hotmail.com. Original paper copies of the Contract Documents are available upon request. A fee of $150 non-refundable deposit shall be required for printed sets. No partial sets will be issued. For questions related to the contract documents, contact Emily Poole at (601) 597-2724.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any and all informalities.

Owner

Town of Sumner

507 Walnut Street

Sumner, MS 38957

Architect

Emily Poole Architecture, PLLC

656 Cypress Lane

Greenville, MS 38701