SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 13, 1999, Chessie Denley executed a certain deed of trust to Emmett James House and Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee for the benefit of Union Planters Bank, National Association which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 431 at Page 158; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated June 6, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 656; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on August 4, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the West Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at One Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East right of way of Mississippi No. 35 Highway that is 2279.2 feet North and 91.0 feet East of the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, run North 23° 00' East a distance of 210 feet (along the East line of No. 35 Highway); thence East a distance 225 feet; thence South 23° 00' West a distance of 210 feet; thence West a distance of 225 feet to the East line of No. 35 Highway and the point of beginning. The above described property containing 1 acre, more or less, and all being in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LLG MS LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE LOGS Legal Group LLP 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 981-9299 2576 Highway 35 South Charleston, MS 38921 22-027897

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 will received sealed bids until 10 a.m. July 22, 2022 and open afterwrds. Proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent’s Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

By: Marvell Hudson, Superintendent

East Tallahatcie School District

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2013 Nissan Altima

Color: Gold

VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DC172048

Odometer: ?

2011 Jeep Patriot

Color: Gray

VIN: 1j4n1ga7bd285478

Odometer: ?

2007 Mazda 3

Color: Blue

VIN: JM1BK32F171634881

Odometer: ?

2018 Ford Focus

Color: Silver

VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL220443

Odometer: ?

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Silver

VIN: 1G11C5E11BF378009

Odometer: ?

2005 Buick Lacrosse

Color: White

VIN: 2GWC532251303252

VIN: 2G4W532251303252

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m, Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 6/30/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 74123.87

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 6281.22

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 15759.14

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 17297.29

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3659.81

001-121 COMPTROLLER 7026.88

001-122 PURCHASING 5592.61

001-123 INVENTORY 755.50

001-124 RECEIVING 2321.92

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5838.37

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 101913.80

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 5920.64

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 7457.72

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1645.33

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 581.13

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 4509.36

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 5557.65

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 8649.21

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 5306.04

001-165 LUNACY COURT 1967.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7685.51

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4928.52

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5843.80

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7720.36

001-180 ELECTION 45669.34

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 51498.01

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 79165.00

001-201 WORK CENTER 52360.04

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 5928.68

001-220 CCA-PRISON 22736.50

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 4800.10

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4243.67

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3669.86

001-500 LIBRARY 8609.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2894.71

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2666.76

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3604.10

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 20375.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 76210.98

097-233 E911 3705.46

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 10114.35

106-900 274856.14

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 95522.09

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 448107.39

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 3437.79

301-300 ROAD PAVING 77055.20

307-340 TRANSFER STATION 4697.55

400-340 SOLID WASTE 35129.73

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 9774.97

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1708337.14 ***THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING JUNE 30, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS for CLAY STREET EWP BANK STABILIZATION (NR224423XXXC018) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until AUGUST 18, 2022 @10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin

President

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June 2022, James Bowen, 17017 Hwy 32 Central, Charleston, MS 38921, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-52078; Permitted Acreage: 90; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 20 T24N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after August 9, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 2 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 S. Franklin St., Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

1. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Tan

VIN: 1G1ZC5EB8AF235226

Odometer: ?

2. 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Color: Maroon

VIN: 3C8F768B62T297601

Odometer: ?

3. 2008 GMC Acadia

Color: White

VIN: 1GKER33718J196417

Odometer: ?

4. 2003 Chevy Tahoe

Color: Tan

VIN: 1GNEC13T71J218450

Odometer: ?

5. 2012 Buick Enclave

Color: Blue

VIN: 5GAKRCED1CJ334078

Odometer: ?

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Sylvia Taylor, Deceased

No. 2022-18-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 11th day of July, 2022, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause NO. 2022-18-2, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of Sylvia Taylor, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 11th day of July, 2022.

L.V. Taylor, Administrator of the Estate of Sylvia Taylor

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Miss Code Ann: 67-1-72 notice is hereby given that application is being made for the following described area to be recognized as a “Qualified Resort Area.” 12874 Sumner, MS 38957.

The application is being filed by more than 100 adult citizens of the affected community. Approval of the described area as a resort area will permit the operation of open bars in the area. Expressions of opinion are requested in the area.

Any person wishing to request a hearing before the Board of Tax appeals on the resort status of the area described herein must request a meaning in herein must request a hearing in writing and it must be received by The Department of Revenue within (15) days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to the Chief Legal Counsel, Legal Division Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 22828, Jackson, MS 39225.

The Title and address of Applicant(s) is: owners, Tineka Gooch-Bailey & Deshawn Bailey 1342 Goosepond Circle, Tutwiler, MS 38963.