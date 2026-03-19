PUBLIC NOTICE

Ray’s Auto gives Notice of Intent to Sale this vehicle on Friday, April 24th 2026 at 8:00 AM at 11395 Hwy 49 East Webb MS 38966.

Ray’s Auto reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2013 Kenworth Truck

VIN 1XKADP9X4DJ346896

PUBLIC NOTICE

Country Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 et seq. of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Country Mini Storage, 32809 Hwy 32 Oakland, MS 38948 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at its self-storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #7A - Tara Bradley

Unit #14A - Tara Bradley

Unit #16A - Allyson R. McCulley

Unit #8 - Amber D. Todd

Unit #14 - Amber Todd

Unit #30 - Kiara Taylor

Unit #25A - Shaniqua Gipson

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, Cole, Shawn, 2319 Paducah Wells Road, Charleston, MS 38921 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for Irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-48225; Permitted Agrea: 60; Location: SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 17 T25N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the aobve application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississipi 39201, on, or after, April 14, 2026, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton Jr., Permitting Director

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTY DEWITT MARTIN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00007

ROBERT C. MARTIN PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 24th day of February, A.D., 2026, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Marty Dewitt Martin, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 24th day of February, A.D., 2026.

ROBERT C. MARTIN, Executor of the Estate of MARTY DEWITT MARTIN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ROBERT E. WRIGHT LIVING TRUST PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00008

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGIA L. DICKEY LOGAN; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY LUCILLE WILLIAMS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID D. LOGAN; TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: NW ¼ OF NW ¼ & N ½ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼, SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI,PARCEL #032 10010 DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: The unknown heirs at law of Georgia L. Dickey, unknown heirs at law of Mary Lucille Williams, unknown heirs at law of David D. Logan, and all unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in NW ¼ OF NW ¼ & N ½ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼, SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #032 10010.

Each of you have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Robert E. Wright Living Trust, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm tax title, to remove clouds from title, and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Oakland, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

Tract One:

The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, also, five acres off of the North End of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said Tract aggregating 45 acres, more or less

Tract Two:

15 acres of land evenly off of the South Side of North Half of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Defendants other than you in this action are: TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance Tennyson, Attorney for Robert E. Wright Living Trust, Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4th DAY OF March, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 20th day of February, 2026.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CLUFF PRITCHARD PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00009

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUGH CARTER WHITE; TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD,CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: A PARC IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4, SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #038 15019 DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: The unknown heirs at law of Hugh Carter White and all unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in A PARC IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4, SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #038 15019.

Each of you have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Cluff Pritchard, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm tax title, to remove clouds from title, and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point where the East line of SW ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 15, Twp. 25, R. 2 East, intersects the North right of way of the public road running East from the Valley Road to the Charleston-Teasdale Road, and running thence West along said North right of way 400 feet to the point of beginning; running thence North 200 feet; thence West 550 feet to a stake; thence South 200 feet to the North right of way of said public road running East from the Valley Road; thence East along said North right of way 550 feet to the point of beginning; containing 2 acres, more or less in SW ¼ of NE ¼ of said Section 15; Less and except a lot conveyed to Church of God in Book 167, page 498. Less and except a lot conveyed to J. T. Calder in Book 215, page 157. Being the property conveyed to J. A. White in Book 167, page 319, less said two lots.

Also, beginning at a point on the half section line running East and West through Section 15, that is in the East line of the right of way of the Valley Road, and run North 70 yards, more or less along said road to the South line of the Teasdale Road; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the South line of said road 440 yards, more or less, to a point where said road crosses the line dividing the East and West halves of said NE ¼ of Section 15; thence South along said line 245 yards, more or less, to the half section line of Section 15, thence West 440 yards, more or less, to the point of beginning; all being in SW ¼ of NE ¼ of said Section 15 and containing 15 acres, more or less, and being the lands conveyed to Joe White in Book 162, page 583.

Less and except .05 acre to Miss. Hwy. Dept. as in Book 185, page 307; less and except 1 ½ acres to Walter W. Denman as in Book 207, page 337; Less a 12 ft. strip to Walter W. Denman in Book 207, page 497; less and except .16 acre to Hwy. Dept. as in Book 219 page 13; less 1/7 acre to Walter W. Denman as in Book 223, page 190; less lot sold to Raymond McDaniel as in Book 223, page 377; less lot to Joe R. Tennyson as conveyed in Book 234, page 358.

All being in 1st Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being all the lands in said Section 15, owned by Joe White at his death, whether described correctly herein or not.

Defendants other than you in this action are: TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance Tennyson, Attorney Cluff Pritchard, Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4th DAY OF March, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 20th day of February, 2026.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the Coahoma Community College, at Coahoma Community College in the library on the 3rd floor, 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) Thursday, April 16, 2026, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for Coahoma Community College, HVAC improvements will be held at 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. Coahoma Community College reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online proposal, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 3549 Bluecutt Road, Columbus, MS 39705, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839