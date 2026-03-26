PUBLIC NOTICE

Ray’s Auto gives Notice of Intent to Sale this vehicle on Friday, April 24th 2026 at 8:00 AM at 11395 Hwy 49 East Webb MS 38966.

Ray’s Auto reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2013 Kenworth Truck

VIN 1XKADP9X4DJ346896

PUBLIC NOTICE

Country Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 et seq. of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Country Mini Storage, 32809 Hwy 32 Oakland, MS 38948 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at its self-storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #7A - Tara Bradley

Unit #14A - Tara Bradley

Unit #16A - Allyson R. McCulley

Unit #8 - Amber D. Todd

Unit #14 - Amber Todd

Unit #30 - Kiara Taylor

Unit #25A - Shaniqua Gipson

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the Coahoma Community College, at Coahoma Community College in the library on the 3rd floor, 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) Thursday, April 16, 2026, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for Coahoma Community College, HVAC improvements will be held at 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. Coahoma Community College reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online proposal, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 3549 Bluecutt Road, Columbus, MS 39705, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Town of Webb, Owner

159 S. Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966, Address

Sealed bids for Webb Community Center will be received by the Town of Webb in the Office of the Mayor in Webb, MS until April 28, 2026 @ 10:00 a.m. and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawing, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound Street, Grenada, MS 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street,Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39403

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documnets. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions regarding the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 402-0193.

Mary Croft, Mayor

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 1, 2011, Tommy W. Repess aka Tommy W. Repress and Dovie J. Repess aka Dovie J. Repress executed a Deed of Trust to J. Patrick Caldwell, as Trustee, for Cadence Bank f/k/a BancorpSouth Bank, Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, in Book 2011 at Page 64, renewed and extended in Book 2016 at Page 932, and further renewed and extended in Book 2017 at Page 1165;

WHEREAS, on January 20, 2026, Cadence Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe, as Trustee, in the aforementioned deeds of trust with this recorded in Book 2026 at Page 124;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, The Huntington National Bank, as successor by merger to Cadence Bank the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on April 17, 2026, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north main front door of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, to-wit:

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: T24N, R2E, S20, Part SW ¼

A parcel of land containing 0.75 acres, located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at cotton picker spindle accepted as the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of Section 20, then run East for 2462.24 feet and run South for 377.25 feet to the Point of Beginning; run East for 173.12 feet to a point on the East line of the East line of the Southwest Quarter; then run along said East line, South 00°21'16" West for 188.72 feet to a point; then leaving said East line run West for 171.96 feet to a point; then run North for 188.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a strip of land located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be used for the purpose of ingress and egress that is 30 feet in width being 15 feet on each side of the line described as follows: Beginning at a point in the intersection of a gravel drive and the Southerly right of way of Fairview Road, said point being the Point of Beginning, and also, lying 60.94 feet South of and 2612.40 feet East of the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20; then run South 00°11'46" East for 227.26 feet to a point; thence run South 00°57'28" East for 116.60 feet to a point at the termination for the easement described herein.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 25th day of February, 2026.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Drive, Ste A, Flowood MS 39232 601-932-1011

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 26-cv-13ML

JENNIFER DUNN, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Order Granting Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of March, 2026, by the Chancery Court of Yalobusha County, Mississippi, to the undersigned on the Estate of LESTER COUEY, Deceased, in Cause Number 26-cv-13ML in said Court, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said LESTER COUEY, or his Estate, to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication or they will be forever barred.

This the 23 day of March, 2026.

JENNIFER DUNN,

Administratrix of the Estate

of Lester Couey, Deceased

OF COUNSEL:

THOMAS WOMBLE JR. MSB#106428

BAILEY, WOMBLE & YELTON

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Drawer 1615

Batesville, Mississippi 38606-4115

Telephone: (662) 563-4508

Facsimile: (662) 563-5746

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Glendora, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000 for improvements to the Sewer System.

The State of Mississippi has total expected allocation of approximately $23,859,923 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used for one of the following purposes:

1. to benefit low- and moderate-income persons;

2. to aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or

3. to meet other community development needs having a particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community where other financial resources are not available to meet such needs.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at Glendora Town Hall, 78 Westbrook Street, Glendora, MS 38928 on April 15, 2026, at 12:00 Noon. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Jacob Creel at (662) 561-4100 at least 3 days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request.

The Town of Glendora, Mississippi does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Webb, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000 for improvements to the Sewer System.

The State of Mississippi has total expected allocation of approximately $23,859,923 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used for one of the following purposes:

1. to benefit low- and moderate-income persons;

2. to aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or

3. to meet other community development needs having a particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community where other financial resources are not available to meet such needs.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at Webb Town Hall, 201 Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966 on April 15, 2026, at 2:00PM. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Jacob Creel at (662) 561-4100 at least 3 days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request.

The Town of Webb, Mississippi does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.