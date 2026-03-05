ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for these vehicles will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop 139 S. Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

1. Dodge Durango

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1C4RDJDGXGC460459

2. Buick Roadmaster

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1G4BT52P1RR401567

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1J4GW5852XC523944

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for this vehicle will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2026 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 S. Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

1. GMC Acadia

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1GKER13718J240789

PUBLIC NOTICE

ABANDONED AUTO

W&J Custom Repair

352 South Clay, Charleston, MS 38921

To: Rico Bradford

Your vehicle listed below was towed to our storage lot on November 18, 2025. This vehicle was repaired per your request. Please contact us within 10 days of the notice to make arrangements to pay and pick up your vehicle. Otherwise, we will consider this vehicle abandoned and auction for money owed against this vehicle:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF8G5288938

Year: 20216

Make: Ford

Model: Mustang

Mileage: 80,000

Storage fee: $6,000.00

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 10, 2022, Brittany Boyles, unmarried woman executed a certain deed of trust to Denise Mclaurin, Trustee for the benefit of Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 2022 at Page 1086; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated January 15, 2026 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on March 19, 2026 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the West Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at 1 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 21, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, and run thence West 270 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence South 210 feet; thence East 210 feet, to the Point of Beginning, Tallahatchie County Mississippi, recorded in Book 207, Page 483. All lying and being situated in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Also including those easements for ingress and egress, recorded at Book 2022 at Page 924 and Book 2022 at Page 927, in the Chancery Clerk's office located in Charleston, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LOGS Legal Group LLP

579 Lakeland East Drive, Suite D

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

1305 Havens Road

Enid, MS 38927

25-031372

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN SPURLOCK, DECEASED CAUSE NO.__2026-3-2

CHEWANDA MICHELLE SPURLOCK PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN RULE 81(d) (1) ACTION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All persons claiming to be a Wrongful Death Beneficiary of Brian Spurlock, Deceased, see under Miss. Code Ann. §11-7-13, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the matter of Brian Spurlock, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioner Chewanda Michelle Spurlock seeking a determination and adjudication by the Court of any and all wrongful death beneficiaries of Brian Spurlock, Deceased. The only other respondents other than you in this action are Chewanda Michelle Spurlock, Allen Tereal Spurlock and Allen Tereal Spurlock, II.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written response to the Petition in this action to Thomas A. Womble, Bailey Womble & Yelton, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is PO Box 1615, Batesville, MS 38606.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on Friday, the 27th day of March, 2026, at 9:30 A.M., at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19 day of February 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK,

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Document prepared by:

Thomas A. Womble, Sr., MS Bar 7354

Bailey, Womble & Yelton

Batesville, MS 38606

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN SPURLOCK, DECEASED CAUSE NO.__2026-3-2

CHEWANDA MICHELLE SPURLOCK PETITIONER

RULE 4 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Any and all claiming to be a Wrongful Death Beneficiary of Brian Spurlock, Deceased, see under Miss. Code Ann. §11-7-13, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the matter of Brian Spurlock, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioner Chewanda Michelle Spurlock seeking a determination and adjudication by the Court of any and all wrongful death beneficiaries of Brian Spurlock, Deceased. The only other respondents other than you in this action are Chewanda Michelle Spurlock, Allen Tereal Spurlock and Allen Tereal Spurlock, II.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written response to the Petition in this action to Thomas A. Womble, Bailey Womble & Yelton, Attorney for Petitioner(s), whose address is PO Box 1615, Batesville, MS 38606.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 26th day of FEBRUARY, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of February 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK,

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Document prepared by:

Thomas A. Womble, Sr., MS Bar 7354

Bailey, Womble & Yelton

Batesville, MS 38606

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on or about the 1st day of September, 2020, Latisha O. McCord executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Mark S. Vemer, Trustee, Bank of Commerce, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described which Deed of Trust is recorded in Book 2020, Page 2060, of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Lands on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust authorized the appointment and substitution of another Trustee in the place of the Trustee named in said Deed of Trust, and Bank of Commerce, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, substituted James P. Wilson, Jr. as Trustee in the place of the original Trustee, by written instrument dated September 17, 2025 and filed for record in Book 2025, Page 1938, in the land records of the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, as of September 25, 2025; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, which default contin¬ues, and Bank of Commerce, the legal holder of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, having request¬ed the undersigned to sell the property described hereinafter for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and costs of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned Substitute Trustee, will on the 19th day of March, 2026, at the main front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, within legal hours, offer for sale, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Block 8 in the Northwest Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and running thence East 150 feet to a stake; thence North 75 feet to a stake; thence West 150 feet to a stake; thence South 75 feet to the point of beginning. Together with residence and all other improvements thereon.

Indexing Instructions: Southwest corner of Block 8 in the Northwest Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie Co., MS.

Such title will be conveyed as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee aforesaid without warranty of any kind.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE this 23rd day of February, 2026.

/s/ James P. Wilson, Jr. James P. Wilson, Jr., Substitute Trustee

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHNNIE L. HARRIS PLAINTIFF

v. CAUSE NO. 2025-9-2-WJP

TOMMY LEE HARRIS DEFENDANT

RULE 4 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT LAW OF ELNORA HARRIS LITTE, DECEASED.

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition for Partition and Determination of Heirs filed in this Court.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Thomas U. Reynolds, Attorney for Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS, 38921 and whose street address is 106 Court Square, Charleston, MS, 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 5th DAY OF MARCH, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 20th day of February, 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHNNIE L. HARRIS PLAINTIFF

v. CAUSE NO. 2025-9-2-WJP

TOMMY LEE HARRIS DEFENDANT

SUMMONS IN RULE 81 (D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT LAW OF THE LATE ELNORA HARRIS LITTLE, DECEASED.

Take notice that a hearing will be held in the Determination of Heirs in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Wednesday, the 29th day of April, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr.

(X) The action against you is one described in Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81 (d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Although Rule 81(d)(1) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court. In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of Said Court, on this the 20th day of February, 2026.

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECTION 00111 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Town of Sumner, MS

Police Department Renovations

Sumner, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by Architect for the Town of Sumner, 507 Walnut Street Sumner, Mississippi, 38957, in the board room of the owner until 11:00 a.m. CST on Friday, March 27, 2026, for supplying all material, labor, and equipment necessary for the renovation of an existing metal building for the purpose of a New Police Department. Bids must be in compliance with Section 00211 - Instructions to Bidders.

Complete plans and specifications may be obtained from the Architect, Emily Poole Architecture, PLLC, 656 Cypress Lane, Greenville MS 38701. Digital plans and specifications may be requested by email at emily-poole@hotmail.com. Original paper copies of the Contract Documents are available upon request. A fee of $150 non-refundable deposit shall be required for printed sets. No partial sets will be issued. For questions related to the contract documents, contact Emily Poole at (601) 597-2724.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any and all informalities.

Owner

Town of Sumner

507 Walnut Street

Sumner, MS 38957

Architect

Emily Poole Architecture, PLLC

656 Cypress Lane

Greenville, MS 38701

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Disaster Debris Removal and Debris Monitoring Services

Tallahatchie County is requesting proposals from experienced contractors for both disaster debris removal and disposal services and debris monitoring services in response to the recent 2026 Winter Storm. Companies desiring to provide services can access the Requests through the DFS Procurement Portal at dfs.bonfirehub.com. The Requests can alternatively be viewed at erassist.com/work. Proposal submissions are due no later than 10:00 AM CST on April 6, 2026, through the online DFS Procurement Portal. Questions regarding portal registration or submission shall be emailed to procurement@erassist.com. Questions regarding scope of work or specifications shall be submitted within the DFS Procurement Portal. All companies, including women, minority, and veteran owned businesses are encouraged to submit a proposal.

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Charleston, Mississippi

Disaster Debris Removal and Debris Monitoring Services

The City of Charleston is requesting proposals from experienced contractors for both disaster debris removal and disposal services and debris monitoring services in response to the recent 2026 Winter Storm. Companies desiring to provide services can access the Requests through the DFS Procurement Portal at dfs.bonfirehub.com. The Requests can alternatively be viewed at erassist.com/work. Proposal submissions are due no later than 10:00 AM CST on April 6, 2026, through the online DFS Procurement Portal. Questions regarding portal registration or submission shall be emailed to procurement@erassist.com. Questions regarding scope of work or specifications shall be submitted within the DFS Procurement Portal. All companies, including women, minority, and veteran owned businesses are encouraged to submit a proposal.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTY DEWITT MARTIN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00007

ROBERT C. MARTIN PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 24th day of February, A.D., 2026, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Marty Dewitt Martin, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 24th day of February, A.D., 2026.

ROBERT C. MARTIN, Executor of the Estate of MARTY DEWITT MARTIN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ROBERT E. WRIGHT LIVING TRUST PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00008

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGIA L. DICKEY LOGAN; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY LUCILLE WILLIAMS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID D. LOGAN; TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: NW ¼ OF NW ¼ & N ½ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼, SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI,PARCEL #032 10010 DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: The unknown heirs at law of Georgia L. Dickey, unknown heirs at law of Mary Lucille Williams, unknown heirs at law of David D. Logan, and all unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in NW ¼ OF NW ¼ & N ½ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼, SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #032 10010.

Each of you have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Robert E. Wright Living Trust, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm tax title, to remove clouds from title, and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Oakland, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

Tract One:

The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, also, five acres off of the North End of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said Tract aggregating 45 acres, more or less

Tract Two:

15 acres of land evenly off of the South Side of North Half of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Defendants other than you in this action are: TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance Tennyson, Attorney for Robert E. Wright Living Trust, Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4th DAY OF March, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 20th day of February, 2026.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CLUFF PRITCHARD PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2026-CV-00009

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUGH CARTER WHITE; TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD,CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: A PARC IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4, SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #038 15019 DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: The unknown heirs at law of Hugh Carter White and all unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in A PARC IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4, SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, PARCEL #038 15019.

Each of you have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Cluff Pritchard, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm tax title, to remove clouds from title, and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point where the East line of SW ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 15, Twp. 25, R. 2 East, intersects the North right of way of the public road running East from the Valley Road to the Charleston-Teasdale Road, and running thence West along said North right of way 400 feet to the point of beginning; running thence North 200 feet; thence West 550 feet to a stake; thence South 200 feet to the North right of way of said public road running East from the Valley Road; thence East along said North right of way 550 feet to the point of beginning; containing 2 acres, more or less in SW ¼ of NE ¼ of said Section 15; Less and except a lot conveyed to Church of God in Book 167, page 498. Less and except a lot conveyed to J. T. Calder in Book 215, page 157. Being the property conveyed to J. A. White in Book 167, page 319, less said two lots.

Also, beginning at a point on the half section line running East and West through Section 15, that is in the East line of the right of way of the Valley Road, and run North 70 yards, more or less along said road to the South line of the Teasdale Road; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the South line of said road 440 yards, more or less, to a point where said road crosses the line dividing the East and West halves of said NE ¼ of Section 15; thence South along said line 245 yards, more or less, to the half section line of Section 15, thence West 440 yards, more or less, to the point of beginning; all being in SW ¼ of NE ¼ of said Section 15 and containing 15 acres, more or less, and being the lands conveyed to Joe White in Book 162, page 583.

Less and except .05 acre to Miss. Hwy. Dept. as in Book 185, page 307; less and except 1 ½ acres to Walter W. Denman as in Book 207, page 337; Less a 12 ft. strip to Walter W. Denman in Book 207, page 497; less and except .16 acre to Hwy. Dept. as in Book 219 page 13; less 1/7 acre to Walter W. Denman as in Book 223, page 190; less lot sold to Raymond McDaniel as in Book 223, page 377; less lot to Joe R. Tennyson as conveyed in Book 234, page 358.

All being in 1st Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being all the lands in said Section 15, owned by Joe White at his death, whether described correctly herein or not.

Defendants other than you in this action are: TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JAY HALE; ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance Tennyson, Attorney Cluff Pritchard, Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4th DAY OF March, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 20th day of February, 2026.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

INVITATION FOR BIDS

DHUD FORMAT 4238-A

Separate sealed bids or electronic bids for the construction of DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS, CDBG NO. 1200-23-367-PF-01 will be received by the TOWN OF TUTWILER at their board room at 201 TALLAHATCHIE STREET, TUTWILER, MS 38963 until 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2026. at which times all Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Electronic bids will be received until the designated date and time via electronic online bid submission through www.cceplanroom.com.

The project consists of 5170 Linear Feet of Grading of Ditched, 797 Linear Feet of Drainage Pipes and Inlets along Alma St., Flowers St. and First St.

Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the TOWN OF TUTWILER, marked on the outside as "BID FOR DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS, CDBG NO. 1200-23-367-PF-01.” Any bid for a sum in excess of $50,000.00 shall contain on the outside or exterior of the envelope of such bid the contractor's current certificate of responsibility number, and no bid shall be opened or considered unless such contractor's current certificate number appears on the outside or exterior of the envelope or unless there appears a statement on the outside or exterior of such envelope to the effect that the bid enclosed does not exceed $50,000.000.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom contract documents have been issued by Plan House Printing, on behalf of the Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of Planholders maintained by Plan House Printing.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Specifications, are on file at the TOWN OF TUTWILER at their CITY HALL at 201 TALLAHATCHIE STREET, TUTWILER, MS 38963and at the Office of Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc., 703 Crossover Road, Tupelo, Mississippi 38801.

Registering for a free account at www.cceplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online and/or complete the electronic bidding process. The only requirement for registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration, online orders and/or electronic bidding shall be directed Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Contract Documents are distributed from Plan House Printing and Graphics, 607 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. All payments for Bid Documents are non-refundable and shall be made payable to Plan House Printing and Graphics, 607 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the order of the “TOWN OF TUTWILER” negotiable U.S. Government bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an accepted Surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the Bid shall be submitted with each bid.

For Bidders submitting bids electronically, the bond submitted must be either a bond issued by the Surety in electronic format or the original hard copy of the bid bond must be submitted to the TOWN OF TUTWILER, AT THE BOARD ROOM AT TOWN HALL, 201 TALLAHATCHIE STREET, TUTWILER, MS 38963 (OWNER) prior to bid opening in order for the bid to be valid.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond and Performance Bond each in the amount of 100 percent of the contract amount.

This project is financed by a Community Development Block Grant and is subject to the rules and regulations thereof.

The successful bidder must comply with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u). CDBG regulations governing the grant require that, to the greatest extent feasible opportunities for contracting, subcontracting, training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG project will be extended to Section 3 businesses and Section 3 residents.

Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.

The TOWN OF TUTWILER is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and hereby notifies all Bidders will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award. The successful bidder must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act which requires that all laborers and mechanics shall be paid at rates not less than those determined by the Department of Labor to be prevailing for the locality in which the project is located.

The successful bidder must comply with the Build America, Buy America Act enacted as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Pub. L. 117-58.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the best interest of the Owner.

Bids may be held by the Owner for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of Bidders, prior to awarding of the Contract.

MAYOR NICHOLE HARRIS

TOWN OF TUTWILER