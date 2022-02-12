IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA McCLELLAN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-30-2

WILLIAM McCLELLAN PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 4th day of November, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Virginia McClellan, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 10th day of 10th November, A.D., 2022.

/s/ William McClellan

WILLIAM McCLELLAN, Executor of the Estate of VIRGINIA McCLELLAN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, NEW OR USED TRACK TYPE TRACTOR/DOZER, FOR USE BY TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept bid proposals for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more, new or used Track Type Tractor/Dozer, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Thursday, the 15th day of December, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bid proposals shall be opened thereafter, on Thursday, the 15th day of December 2022, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi. The specifications will be reviewed by the County. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, and review by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION.

Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE, NEW OR USED TRACK TYPE TRACTOR/DOZER

OPENING DATE/TIME: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidders authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

13. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of November 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD CHANCERY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Ray’s Auto gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on December 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at 5008 Oak Grove Road, Oakland, MS 38948. Ray’s Auto reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2019 Ford F150

VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFD41790

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

HELEN BATCHELOR PETITIONER

VS. EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN GREEN, EMANUEL GREEN, JR., ALL OF WHOSE ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN S. GREEN AND EMANUEL GREEN, JR. ALL OF WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI BY AND THROUGH ATTORNEY GENERAL, LYNN FITCH, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY A PART OF BLOCK “H” OF THE DENMAN-THORTON SUBDIVISION LYING WEST OF MURPHY STREET IN THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI PARCEL/PPIN: 059D01016 FORFEITED TAX LAND PATENT NO. 75319 DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO. 2022-59-1

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN GREEN, EMANUEL GREEN, JR., UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN S. GREEN AND EMANUEL GREEN, JR. ALL OF WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY A PART OF BLOCK “H” OF THE DENMAN- THORTON SUBDIVISION LYING WEST OF MURPHY STREET IN THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI PARCEL/PPIN: 059D01016

FORFEITED TAX LAND PATENT NO. 75319

You and each of you are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 11:00 O’Clock A.M. on the 12th day of January, 2023, in the courtroom of the Coahoma County Courthouse at Clarksdale, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. The Defendant other than you is the State of Mississippi.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of November, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: GM

D.C.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY SERVICES

Tallahatchie County requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide Archaeological Survey services for work related to the implementation of an approved FEMA/MEMA Project. You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Tallahatchie County Administrator; 1 Court Square; Charleston, MS 38921 no later than 4 p.m. on December 16, 2022

The selected firm will be responsible for providing all Archaeological Survey services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) perform construction inspection and monitor all ground disturbing activities; 2) communicating between a contractor, engineering firm, and FEMA/MEMA; 3) reporting of any archaeological features uncovered or discovered in the work area to MDAH and the FEMA EHP; 4) reporting on the project, including periodic reports to Tallahatchie County and approve all payment requests.

Tallahatchie County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Tallahatchie County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for FEMA 4538-2 Archaeological Survey Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will meet to evaluate each proposal. Tallahatchie County may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. Tallahatchie County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Tallahatchie County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to Tallahatchie County, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. Tallahatchie County has the authority to waive any irregularities and may terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

Tallahatchie County requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of an approved FEMA/MEMA Project. You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Tallahatchie County Administrator; 1 Court Square; Charleston, MS 38921 no later than 4 p.m. on December 16, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for providing all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1)prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to Tallahatchie County and approve all payment requests.

Tallahatchie County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Tallahatchie County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for FEMA 4538-2 Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will meet to evaluate each proposal. Tallahatchie County may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. Tallahatchie County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Tallahatchie County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to Tallahatchie County, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. Tallahatchie County has the authority to waive any irregularities and may terminate the selection at any time.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2002 GMC Envoy

VIN: 1GKDT13S122447993

Tan in color

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2006 BMW 325

VIN: wbayb13596kx32747

Gray in color

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2006 Chrysler 300

VIN: 2C3KA53G37H743094

Gray in color

Odometer reading: ?

4. 2013 Ford Fusion

VIN: 3FA6P0K93DR318627

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2016 Hyundai Accent

VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU032808

Silver in Color

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2011 Chrysler 300

VIN: 2CBCA6CT3BH579572

White in color

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662-647-3601)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Re: Heirship of Bobby Taylor, deceased

Cause Number: 22-56

Edna Taylor, petitioner

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

TO: TO ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOBBY TAYLOR OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR INDIVIDUAL HAVING AN INTEREST IN THIS ESTATE.

TAKE NOTICE that a call for heirs in the above styled and numbered action will be held on the 2nd day of January, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the Office of the Chancery Clerk, located in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after first publication in a newspaper located in the county of the action; if there is no newspaper in the county of the action then notice must be published in newspaper of the neighboring county. If there is no such newspaper then notice must be published in a newspaper with statewide circulation.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 23rd day of November, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk Court

-s- Anita Greenwood

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of December, 2018, TARANETTA Q. HARRIS executed and delivered a land deed of trust to Margaret B. Crockett, Trustee for the benefit of LOOXAHOMA PROPERTIES, LLC, A Mississippi Limited Liability Company, Beneficiary, which is recorded in Book No. 2019, Page 926 and secures a promissory note in the amount of $27,500.00, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deeds of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, LOOXAHOMA PROPERTIES, LLC having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MARGARET B. CROCKETT, as Trustee in said deeds of trust will on DECEMBER 27, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M.) at the Front Door of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Building, located in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described property:

INDEXING: (LOT 8, UNRECORDED PLAT) 13.24 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE SW1/4 AND SW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point that is 936.62 feet North of the Southeast corner of Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East; thence West 1431.64 feet to an iron pin; thence North 414.15 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 56 seconds East 1431.81 feet to an iron pin; thence South 391.63 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above description was taken from a plat of survey done by Michael A.. Goralczyk, Calhoun City, MS, PLS #1755.

SOURCE DEED: This the same land and property as conveyed to TARANETTA Q. HARRIS by Warranty Deed dated December 21, 2018 executed by Looxahoma Properties, LLC, A Mississippi Limited Liability Company, recorded as BOOK NO. 2019, PAGE 591 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

SUBJECT TO: All restrictive covenants as set forth in the Warranty Deed recorded in Book No. 2019, Page 591, as referenced above.

SUBJECT TO: Rights of way and easements for public road and public utilities, subdivision and zoning regulations in effect in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi and further subject to all applicable building restrictions and restrictive covenants of record.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 28th day of November, 2022.

/S/ MARGARET B. CROCKETT

MARGARET B. CROCKETT, TRUSTEE