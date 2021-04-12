Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #22 - Lorraine Crawford

Unit #33 - Melvin Taylor

Unit #48 - Melvin Taylor

Unit #B01 - Brianna Hill

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Tallahatchie General Hospital & Extended Care Facility is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following vehicle:

2004 Ford F1S Truck, VIN 1FTPW14504KD06327

Said truck requires a motor or can be purchased for parts. Truck may be inspected by contacting Hospital Administrator at 662-625-7114.

Bids will be received up until 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, and will be opened thereafter.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the Tallahatchie General Hospital, c/o Jim Blackwood, 141 Dr. T.T. Lewis Circle, Post Office Box 230, Charleston, Mississippi 38921.

We reserve the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PAUL R. PENNINGTON, SR., DECEASED

CHANCERY CAUSE NO. 2018-2-13

BY: PAUL R. PENNINGTON, JR., EXECUTOR, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned, Paul R. Pennington, Jr., Executor of the Last Will and Testament and the Estate of Paul R. Pennington, Sr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, on the 23rd day of April, 2018. Notice is hereby given to all entities having claims against the estate to present them to the Clerk of this court within ninety (90) days from the date of first (1st) publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 23rd day of March, 2021.

/s/ Paul R. Pennington, Jr.

PAUL R. PENNINGTON, JR., EXECUTOR

Attorney for the Estate:

David E. Flautt, MS Bar #5212

P. O. Box 1401

Oxford, MS 38655

662.281.0678

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BETTY WALKER PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2020-33-2

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOBBY WALKER, and ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN DEFENDANTS

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOBBY WALKER, WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES AND/OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY; AND ANY OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN OR TO THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Betty Walker, Plaintiff, seeking an adjudication of ownership of real property described in Plaintiff’s Complaint.

That no other person or persons owns any right, title or interest to the property of said decedent.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9 O’clock A.M. on the 25th day of May, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of November 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

By: Glenda Standridge (D.C.)

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The City of Charleston, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for sewer improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $25,598,171 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to be benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. Mores specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at 135 Court Square; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921 on May 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM. Please contact the City of Charleston, or Granville Sherman, 662-561-4100, for information on how to attend virtually. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of an application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at 662-561-4100 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The City of Charleston does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting written comments will be considered until the close of business on Friday, May 7, 2021. Written comments should be mailed to the City of Charleston to the c/o City of Charleston Clerk at 135 Court Square; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Glendora, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for sewer improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $25,598,171 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to be benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. Mores specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at 78 Westbrooks Street; P O Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928 on May 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Please contact the Town of Glendora, or Granville Sherman, 662-561-4100, for information on how to attend virtually. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of an application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at 662-561-4100 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town of Glendora does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting written comments will be considered until the close of business on Friday, May 7, 2021. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of Glendora to the c/o Town of Glendora Clerk at 78 Westbrooks Street; P O Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Sumner, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for sewer improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $25,598,171 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to be benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. Mores specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at 507 Walnut Street; P O Box 397; Sumner, MS 38957 on May 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Please contact the Town of Sumner, or Granville Sherman, 662-561-4100, for information on how to attend virtually. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of an application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at 662-561-4100 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town of Sumner does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting written comments will be considered until the close of business on Friday, May 7, 2021. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of Sumner to the c/o Town of Sumner Clerk at 507 Walnut Street; P O Box 397; Sumner, MS 38957.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for sewer improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $25,598,171 that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to be benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. Mores specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at 201 Tallahatchie Street; Tutwiler, MS 38963 on May 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Please contact the Town of Tutwiler, or Granville Sherman, 662-561-4100, for information on how to attend virtually. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of an application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at 662-561-4100 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town of Tutwiler does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting written comments will be considered until the close of business on Friday, May 7, 2021. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of Tutwiler to the c/o Town of Tutwiler Clerk at 201 Tallahatchie Street; Tutwiler, MS 38963.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Charleston requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2021 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit one original proposal and 5 copies, in accordance with this request, to the Office of The City Clerk, City of Charleston; 135 Court Square; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 398921 no later than 9 a.m. on April 30, 2021.

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1)prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the town and approve all payment requests.

The City of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City of Charleston encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The City of Charleston also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that The City of Charleston and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the town; Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope consisting of one (1) original and five (5) copies, and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

• Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

• Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

• Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The City of Charleston Board of Commissioners may designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The Board of Commissioners may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The City of Charleston reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, The City of Charleston will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board or selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to The City of Charleston, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The City of Charleston has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 3/31/2021

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 31186.41

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 7384.92

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 13538.40

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 32262.12

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 4035.17

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5553.30

001-122 PURCHASING 5300.15

001-123 INVENTORY 733.50

001-124 RECEIVING 2414.95

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5699.01

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 11444.32

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 4418.12

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11473.32

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1353.12

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 394.28

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 4457.88

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 13939.94

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 8836.31

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 5059.54

001-165 LUNACY COURT 1950.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 8055.06

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 5184.97

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5816.16

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7637.07

001-180 ELECTION 9947.84

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 20345.88

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 114266.08

001-201 WORK CENTER 46334.91

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 31070.80

001-220 CCA-PRISON 14385.47

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 4568.36

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4130.42

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4365.95

001-500 LIBRARY 8339.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2263.92

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2662.49

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 6072.58

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 128476.98

097-233 E911 7013.32

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 3239.29

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 8553.31

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 340366.81

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 5046.80

400-340 SOLID WASTE 26005.98

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 7946.76

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1047068.01 ***THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2021 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE

DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. 2020-47

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 9 day of April, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barrd.

This the 9th day of April, 2021.

Betty Crawford, Administratrix of the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administratrix

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston,MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Petitioner

Cause No. 2021-6-2

VS.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication,or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

() The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication which process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not required you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 9th day of April.

Tallahtchie County Chancery Clerk

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March 2021, C&E Farm, 9649 Graysport Crossing Road, Coffeeville, MS 38922 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to continue to diver or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-11456, Permitted Acreage 115, Location NW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 05 T26N, R02E

Application No. GW-11457, Permitted Acreage 115, Location NE1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 04, T26N, R02E

Application No. GW-13351, Permitted Acreage 107, Location SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 04, T26N, R02E

Application No. GW-13377, Permitted Acreage 147, Location SE1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 28, T25N, R02E

Application No. GW-13989, Permitted Acreage 114, Location SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 29, T25N, R02E

Application No. GW-36127, Permitted Acreage 72, Location SE1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 27, T25N, R02E

Application No. GW-42078, Permitted Acreage 68, Location NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec 04, T26N, R02E

Application No. GW-51484, Permitted Acreage 104, Location NW1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 29, T25N, R02E

Application No. GW-51485, Permitted Acreage 150, Location NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 20, T26N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309 Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of May 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton Jr., Permitting Director

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, Scotty Melton, 21 Green Drive, Tutwiler, MS 38963, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51550; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 19 T25N R01E

Any peson, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 8, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan

Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on April 2, 2021 Scotty Melton, 21 Green Drive, Tutwiler, MS 38963, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51544; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 01 T25 R01W

Any peson, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 8, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan

Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, Scotty Melton, 21 Green Drive, Tutwiler, MS 38963, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51550; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 19 T25N R01E

Any peson, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 8, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan

Permit Data Specialist

