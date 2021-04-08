IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE PRYOR, DECEASED

TOMMY JOE PRYOR, PETITIONER NO. 2021-11-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of March, 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-11-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of MARTHA JANE PRYOR, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 19th day of March, 2021.

/s/ TOMMY JOE PRYOR, Executor of the Estate of MARTHA JANE PRYOR

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(3-25, 4-1, 8)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #22 - Lorraine Crawford

Unit #33 - Melvin Taylor

Unit #48 - Melvin Taylor

Unit #B01 - Brianna Hill

(4-1, 8, 15)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Tallahatchie General Hospital & Extended Care Facility is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following vehicle:

2004 Ford F1S Truck, VIN 1FTPW14504KD06327

Said truck requires a motor or can be purchased for parts. Truck may be inspected by contacting Hospital Administrator at 662-625-7114.

Bids will be received up until 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, and will be opened thereafter.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the Tallahatchie General Hospital, c/o Jim Blackwood, 141 Dr. T.T. Lewis Circle, Post Office Box 230, Charleston, Mississippi 38921.

We reserve the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities.

(4-1, 8, 15)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PAUL R. PENNINGTON, SR., DECEASED

CHANCERY CAUSE NO. 2018-2-13

BY: PAUL R. PENNINGTON, JR., EXECUTOR, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned, Paul R. Pennington, Jr., Executor of the Last Will and Testament and the Estate of Paul R. Pennington, Sr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, on the 23rd day of April, 2018. Notice is hereby given to all entities having claims against the estate to present them to the Clerk of this court within ninety (90) days from the date of first (1st) publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 23rd day of March, 2021.

/s/ Paul R. Pennington, Jr.

PAUL R. PENNINGTON, JR., EXECUTOR

Attorney for the Estate:

David E. Flautt, MS Bar #5212

P. O. Box 1401

Oxford, MS 38655

662.281.0678

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BETTY WALKER PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2020-33-2

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOBBY WALKER, and ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN DEFENDANTS

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOBBY WALKER, WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES AND/OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY; AND ANY OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN OR TO THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Betty Walker, Plaintiff, seeking an adjudication of ownership of real property described in Plaintiff’s Complaint.

That no other person or persons owns any right, title or interest to the property of said decedent.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9 O’clock A.M. on the 25th day of May, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of November 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

By: Glenda Standridge (D.C.)

(4-8, 15, 22)