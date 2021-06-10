IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

Kenneth Pernell, Petitioner vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTIONS

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(X) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 13th day of May,

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sayle Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Sayle Mini Storage located at 606 East Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in a public auction at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents or unit has been rented again. All contents must be removed within 24 hours.

Storage Units:

#16 - Richard Anderson

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Petitioner, vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Elijah McShane, Deceased or Una McShane, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 20th day of May, 2021.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Isiah W.Slaughter, Plaintiff vs.

Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, Defendant

Cause No. 2021-15-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

To: Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, whose whereabouts and whose post office and street address are unknown to Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Isiah Slaughter, Plaintiff, seeking a divorce from you. There are no other Defendants in this cause other than you.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Hon. Thomas U. Reynolds, the Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days after the 27th day of May, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 21st day of May, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 24th day of May, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kerry Pernell, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever be barred.

This the 24th day of May, 2021.

Kenneth Pernell, Administrator of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY A. TRIBBLE, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2020-73

MITZI WOODS, PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Beverly A. Tribble whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Mitzi Woods, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Beverly A. Tribble.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on the 27th day of July, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 28th day of May, 2021.

ANITA GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, DECEASED, BY AND THROUGH TRAMAINIA HOOPER, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE, PETITIONER CAUSE NO.: 2021-3-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown heirs, whose post office address and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry, and to the unknown heirs of law of Bessie J. Hooper, and to the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all unknown executors, administrators, devisees and legatees of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all persons having or claiming a legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court seeking to probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and seeking to determine the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper. There are no other Respondents in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition to Probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, and determine the heirs filed against you in this action at 9::30 o'clock A.M., on the 14th day of July, 2021 in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, Chancery courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor. Due to the Covid-19 State of Emergency, the hearing will be held via Zoom Video Hearing. To participate in the Zoom hearing, the Meeting ID is 864 8417 4174, and the Passcode is 789285. In case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Motion/Petition/Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th of May, 2021.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

POST OFFICE BOX 180 Sumner, MS 38646

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Charleston

Owner

26 S Square St. Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS for CONTRACT “A” DOROTHY STREET AND DEPOT STREET WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS AND CONTRACT “B” WATER WELL IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City of Charleston in the office of the Mayor in Charleston, MS until July 13, 2021 @ 10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Sedrick Smith, Mayor

Advertisement for Bidding

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the East Tallahatchie School District, Charleston Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) July 13, 2021, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for East Tallahatchie School District, District-Wide HVAC upgrades will be held at the central office at 411 E. Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. A $150.00 nonrefundable deposit shall be required on each set of hardcopy bid documents and $50.00 for digital set and must be purchased through the website. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online bidding, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 1204 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on March 2, 2004, Jimmie Gibbs executed a certain deed of trust to Karen H. Cornell, Esq., Trustee for the use and benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Finance America, LLC, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, County, state of Mississippi, in Book 332, Page 245; and

WHEREAS, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee of the Finance America Mortgage Loan Trust, 2004-1, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk’s Office on May 19, 2021 in Book 2, Page 353; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee of the Finance America Mortgage Loan Trust, 2004-1, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on July 8, 2021 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County in Sumner, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK "A", TOWN OF WEBB; THENCE SOUTHEAST PARALLEL TO AND 50 FEET WEST OF THE WEST BOUNDARY OF THE OLD SOUTHERN RAILROAD 617.1 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE LOT CONVEYED BY MRS. MINNIE H. STEPHENS, ET AL., TO D.P. ELLINGTON, SAID DEED BEING RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 81, PAGE 187, CHANCERY CLERK`S OFFICE AT SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF LOT TO BE CONVEYED; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG AND WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID ELLINGTON LOT 230.5 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE 90 DEGREES TO THE LEFT 189 FEET; THENCE AT 90 DEGREES TO THE LEFT 230.5 FEET; THENCE AT 90 DEGREES TO THE LEFT 189 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING ONE ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING SITUATED IN SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, T24N, R1W, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI. "REF : DATED AUGUST 28TH, 1946

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

Substituted Trustee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 970-2233

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 29th day of May, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kerry Pernell, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 29th day of May, 2021.

Kenneth Pernell, Administrator of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 5/31/2021

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 40950.43

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 6011.83

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 14237.80

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 25535.31

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3714.56

001-121 COMPTROLLER 6288.02

001-122 PURCHASING 6003.81

001-123 INVENTORY 733.50

001-124 RECEIVING 1744.46

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5699.01

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 8494.56

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 8159.59

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11553.39

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 832.68

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 394.28

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 8464.42

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 17412.89

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 9642.40

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 4556.04

001-165 LUNACY COURT 6198.67

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 8190.94

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4073.87

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5816.16

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 8317.12

001-180 ELECTION 3198.71

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 20729.93

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 79857.54

001-201 WORK CENTER 54704.11

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 5754.71

001-220 CCA-PRISON 16625.40

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 5326.00

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 3923.50

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3303.15

001-500 LIBRARY 8214.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2409.53

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2440.33

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3328.25

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

020-200 SHERIFF DEPT. FORFEITURES 7370.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 347870.75

097-233 E911 7035.59

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 6643.35

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 10566.56

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 226898.41

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

400-340 SOLID WASTE 21868.43

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 7946.76

TRAVEL EXPENSE: LARRY COLE 734.72

MARCUS ECHOLS 734.72

EDDIE MEEKS 734.72

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1115101.19 *** THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING MAY 31, 2021 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

ABANDONED VEHICLE

2001 Chevrolet Truck 4x4

VIN: 2GCEK19T111350536

Color: Green

This vehicle was towed on 4-8-21 and we have not been able to locate owner.

Anyone that has any information can contact Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1999 Jeep Cherokee

Color: Tan

VIN: 1J4G268S2XC555939

Odometer: ?

2. 2007 Nissa Altima

Color: Blue

VIN: 1N4AL21E27C172725

Odometer: ?

3. 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

Color: Red

VIN: 1G1JF52F037266673

Odometer: ?

4. 2011 Ford Fusion

Color: Silver

VIN: 3FAHP0HG2BR343398

Odometer: ?

5. 2002 Buick Century

Color: White

VIN: 2G4WS52J62115565

Odometer: ?

6. Honda Civic

Color: Black

VIN: 1HGES16355L010568

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS, 38921.

(662) 647-3601

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given to all qualified financial institutions that the School Board of the West Tallahatchie School District, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 37-7-333, 27-105-305, and 27- 105-315 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 as amended shall receive sealed bids for the privilege of keeping the school district’s funds for FY 2022 through FY 2024 and thereafter until new arrangements shall be made according to law.

Said bids shall be received at the Office of the Superintendent at 6470 Friendship Road West, Sumner, MS 38957 until 10:00 A.M. on July 8, 2021, and each shall be submitted on the Bid Proposal Form which may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent.

The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. In order to be considered, each sealed bid shall have “DEPOSITORY BID: July 8, 2021" written or typed on its face.

Please publish on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and Thursday, June 17, 2021.

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, at the Central Office in Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed proposals until 10:00 a.m. (CDST) on July 8, 2021. All proposals will be opened and publicly read on July 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

The proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products, gasoline, diesel fuel, graduation pictures and school pictures for the 2021-22 school year (effective July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022.)

Specifications and descriptions of the items needed are open to public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools at the West Tallahatchie School District Office in Sumner, Mississippi. Interested firms or individuals may obtain copies.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest and best bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees

Dr. Sherry Ellington, Superintendent