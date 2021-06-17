IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Petitioner, vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Elijah McShane, Deceased or Una McShane, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 20th day of May, 2021.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Isiah W.Slaughter, Plaintiff vs.

Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, Defendant

Cause No. 2021-15-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

To: Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, whose whereabouts and whose post office and street address are unknown to Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Isiah Slaughter, Plaintiff, seeking a divorce from you. There are no other Defendants in this cause other than you.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Hon. Thomas U. Reynolds, the Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days after the 27th day of May, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 21st day of May, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 24th day of May, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kerry Pernell, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever be barred.

This the 24th day of May, 2021.

Kenneth Pernell, Administrator of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY A. TRIBBLE, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2020-73

MITZI WOODS, PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Beverly A. Tribble whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Mitzi Woods, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Beverly A. Tribble.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on the 27th day of July, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 28th day of May, 2021.

ANITA GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, DECEASED, BY AND THROUGH TRAMAINIA HOOPER, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE, PETITIONER CAUSE NO.: 2021-3-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown heirs, whose post office address and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry, and to the unknown heirs of law of Bessie J. Hooper, and to the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all unknown executors, administrators, devisees and legatees of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all persons having or claiming a legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court seeking to probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and seeking to determine the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper. There are no other Respondents in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition to Probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, and determine the heirs filed against you in this action at 9::30 o'clock A.M., on the 14th day of July, 2021 in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, Chancery courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor. Due to the Covid-19 State of Emergency, the hearing will be held via Zoom Video Hearing. To participate in the Zoom hearing, the Meeting ID is 864 8417 4174, and the Passcode is 789285. In case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Motion/Petition/Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th of May, 2021.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

POST OFFICE BOX 180 Sumner, MS 38646

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Charleston

Owner

26 S Square St. Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS for CONTRACT “A” DOROTHY STREET AND DEPOT STREET WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS AND CONTRACT “B” WATER WELL IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City of Charleston in the office of the Mayor in Charleston, MS until July 13, 2021 @ 10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Sedrick Smith, Mayor

Advertisement for Bidding

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the East Tallahatchie School District, Charleston Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) July 13, 2021, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for East Tallahatchie School District, District-Wide HVAC upgrades will be held at the central office at 411 E. Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. A $150.00 nonrefundable deposit shall be required on each set of hardcopy bid documents and $50.00 for digital set and must be purchased through the website. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online bidding, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 1204 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 29th day of May, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kerry Pernell, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 29th day of May, 2021.

Kenneth Pernell, Administrator of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

ABANDONED VEHICLE

2001 Chevrolet Truck 4x4

VIN: 2GCEK19T111350536

Color: Green

This vehicle was towed on 4-8-21 and we have not been able to locate owner.

Anyone that has any information can contact Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1999 Jeep Cherokee

Color: Tan

VIN: 1J4G268S2XC555939

Odometer: ?

2. 2007 Nissa Altima

Color: Blue

VIN: 1N4AL21E27C172725

Odometer: ?

3. 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

Color: Red

VIN: 1G1JF52F037266673

Odometer: ?

4. 2011 Ford Fusion

Color: Silver

VIN: 3FAHP0HG2BR343398

Odometer: ?

5. 2002 Buick Century

Color: White

VIN: 2G4WS52J62115565

Odometer: ?

6. Honda Civic

Color: Black

VIN: 1HGES16355L010568

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS, 38921.

(662) 647-3601

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given to all qualified financial institutions that the School Board of the West Tallahatchie School District, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 37-7-333, 27-105-305, and 27- 105-315 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 as amended shall receive sealed bids for the privilege of keeping the school district’s funds for FY 2022 through FY 2024 and thereafter until new arrangements shall be made according to law.

Said bids shall be received at the Office of the Superintendent at 6470 Friendship Road West, Sumner, MS 38957 until 10:00 A.M. on July 8, 2021, and each shall be submitted on the Bid Proposal Form which may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent.

The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. In order to be considered, each sealed bid shall have “DEPOSITORY BID: July 8, 2021" written or typed on its face.

Please publish on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and Thursday, June 17, 2021.

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, at the Central Office in Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed proposals until 10:00 a.m. (CDST) on July 8, 2021. All proposals will be opened and publicly read on July 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

The proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products, gasoline, diesel fuel, graduation pictures and school pictures for the 2021-22 school year (effective July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022.)

Specifications and descriptions of the items needed are open to public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools at the West Tallahatchie School District Office in Sumner, Mississippi. Interested firms or individuals may obtain copies.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest and best bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees

Dr. Sherry Ellington, Superintendent

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of June, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, the undersigned upon the Estate of Elijah McShane, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever be barred.

This the 7th day of June, 2021.

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Administrator of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2021, BB Land Management, 468 Country Lane, Holcomb, MS 38940 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-36356; Acres, 80; Location: SE1/4, of the SE1/4, of Sec. 21, T24N, R02E

Application No. GW-45571; Acres, 117; Location: NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 28, T24N, R02E

Application No. GW-45099; Acres, 80; Location: NE1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec. 03, T23N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 13th day of July, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr., Permitting Director