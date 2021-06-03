IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELL K. MUSE AHRENS, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2021-7

ALISA A. WEST, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District on the Estate of Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased, on the 3rd day of May, 2021, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the said Estate to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register their claims with the Clerk within the time will forever bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 5th day of May, 2021.

ALISA A. WEST

Executor of the Estate of

Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

Kenneth Pernell, Petitioner vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTIONS

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(X) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 13th day of May,

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 28, 2016, Neil Patrick Taylor aka Neil P. Taylor and Elizabeth Danielle Taylor aka Elizabeth D. Taylor, a married couple, executed a Deed of Trust to Tim Williams, Trustee for the benefit of 21st Mortgage Corporation, 620 Market St, One Centre Square, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902, as recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, in Book 2016 at Page 3291, reference to which is hereby made; and,

WHEREAS, said 21st Mortgage Corporation, under the power granted to it in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated April 21, 2021, duly spread upon the record and recorded in Book 2 at Page 643, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid, did substitute the undersigned Marc K. McKay in the place and stead of the original Trustee and of any other Substituted Trustee; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Marc K. McKay being the Substituted Trustee, do hereby give notice that on June 10, 2021, between 11:00 o'clock a.m. and 4:00 o'clock p.m., being the legal hours of sale, I will proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the West Front Door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, in Charleston, State of Mississippi, the following real property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

A parcel of land containing 6.64 acres, more or less, located in the East Half of the East Half of Section 27, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road, said bar being 1,597.31 feet East and 1,513.72 feet South of a found 1/2" iron bar accepted as the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 27; then run North 04/ 07' 38" West for 414.56 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run North 48/ 45' 32" East for 517.04 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run South 41/ 14' 28" East for 525.39 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road; then run along said right-of-way along a curve to the right with a delta angle of 08/ 31' 28" and an arc length of 85.09 feet a radius of 571.95 feet and a chord direction of South 59/ 12' 06" West; then run South 63/ 27' 49" West for 706.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

2010 Legacy 52 X 32 Mobile Home with the Serial Number: LH10TX4905AB I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 10th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Marc K. McKay

MARC K. MCKAY

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Marc K. McKay

MCKAY LAWLER FRANKLIN

& FOREMAN, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 2488

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158-2488

(601) 572-8778

POSTED: May 11, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sayle Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Sayle Mini Storage located at 606 East Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in a public auction at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents or unit has been rented again. All contents must be removed within 24 hours.

Storage Units:

#16 - Richard Anderson

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 250KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 250KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 21st day of, June 2021 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said proposals shall be opened on Monday, the 21st day of June 2021 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 250KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: June 21st, 2021 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 10th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The East Tallahatchie School District, through the Office of Federal Programs, is soliciting competitive scaled proposals from qualified vendors.

The district is seeking proposals from proven and qualified vendors to provide support in the areas of English/Language Art, Math, and Science in grades 5 through 8.

The deadline for submitting the proposals is Monday, June 7, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Any questions regarding the grant can be sent to Vanessa Brown (vbrown@etsdk12.org) and Jasmine Roberson (jrobcrson@etsdk12.org) The proposal packet can be found at www.etsd.k12.ms.us.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Petitioner, vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Elijah McShane, Deceased or Una McShane, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 20th day of May, 2021.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Isiah W.Slaughter, Plaintiff vs.

Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, Defendant

Cause No. 2021-15-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

To: Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, whose whereabouts and whose post office and street address are unknown to Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Isiah Slaughter, Plaintiff, seeking a divorce from you. There are no other Defendants in this cause other than you.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Hon. Thomas U. Reynolds, the Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days after the 27th day of May, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 21st day of May, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on March 19, 2021, Bert Wolfe, 5824 Leverette Lane Cascilla, MS 38920 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51513; Permitted Acreage: 70; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 09 T23N R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins PO Box 2309 Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 8, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March 2021, BB Land Management LLC, 468 Country Lane, Holcomb, MS 38940, has filed application(s) for permit(s0 to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-36356; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 21 T24N R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting for all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201, on, or after July 13, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on March 10, 2021, Scotty Melton, 21 Green Drive, Tutwiler, MS 38963, has filed application(s) for permit(s0 to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application NO. GW-51498; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 02 T25N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting for all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201, on, or after May 11, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 24th day of May, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kerry Pernell, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever be barred.

This the 24th day of May, 2021.

Kenneth Pernell, Administrator of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY A. TRIBBLE, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2020-73

MITZI WOODS, PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Beverly A. Tribble whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Mitzi Woods, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Beverly A. Tribble.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on the 27th day of July, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 28th day of May, 2021.

ANITA GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

(6-3, 10, 17)

-------------------------

CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR INITIAL HEARING

Homeowner Rehabilitation

The City of Charleston, Mississippi is considering applying to Mississippi Home Corporation for funding through the HOME Investment Partnership Program – Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. The State of Mississippi has allocated monies that will be made available to cities towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake Homeowner Rehabilitation activities.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of affordable housing for low and very low-income persons. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at the City of Charleston; 226 South Square Street; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921 on June 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM. To attend via video or telephone conference, please contact Granville Sherman, gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113.

The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application. The location for this hearing is an accessible facility. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113, at least 5 days prior to the meeting to accommodate this request.

The City of Charleston does not discriminate based on disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, DECEASED, BY AND THROUGH TRAMAINIA HOOPER, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE, PETITIONER CAUSE NO.: 2021-3-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown heirs, whose post office address and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry, and to the unknown heirs of law of Bessie J. Hooper, and to the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all unknown executors, administrators, devisees and legatees of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and any and all persons having or claiming a legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court seeking to probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, Deceased, and seeking to determine the heirs at law of Bessie J. Hooper. There are no other Respondents in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition to Probate the Estate of Bessie J. Hooper, and determine the heirs filed against you in this action at 9::30 o'clock A.M., on the 14th day of July, 2021 in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, Chancery courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor. Due to the Covid-19 State of Emergency, the hearing will be held via Zoom Video Hearing. To participate in the Zoom hearing, the Meeting ID is 864 8417 4174, and the Passcode is 789285. In case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Motion/Petition/Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th of May, 2021.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

POST OFFICE BOX 180 Sumner, MS 38646