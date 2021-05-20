IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN BROWER PERNELL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-14-2

PRENTISS PERNELL PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 28th day of April, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of MARTHA JEAN BROWER PERNELL, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 28th day of April, A.D., 2021.

PRENTISS PERNELL

Executor of the Estate of

MARTHA JEAN BROWER PERNELL, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

TOWN OF TUTWILER NOTICE OF MATURING REAL PROPERTY SOLD FOR TAXES

Notice is hereby given that the following listed real property situated in Tallahatchie County, MS, and sold on August 26, 2019, will mature to the purchaser of said lands unless the same are redeemed before August 26, 2021. Redemption can be made by paying the taxes and all penalties and interest at Tutwiler City Hall. Unless payment is made before August 26, 2021, said lands will mature and a Tax Deed will be given to the purchaser of same.

The name and address of the reputed owner and the legal description of such property is as follows:

---------------------------

ADDISON IVORY MOORE ETUX

294 ALMA STREET

TUTWILER, MS

38963

Parcel #048Q2000507

LOT 6 HABITAT SUB

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

BROWN EDNA BUCKLEY

BOX15

TUTWILER, MS 38963

Parcel #049E07017

N Yi OF LOT 2 & LOT 1 BLKE

E E ADD#2

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

BROWN RUSSELL

3034 W 85TH ST

CHICAGO, IL 60652

PARCEL #049804023

S PT OF LOT 11 BLK 6 CLAY #1

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

ELLINGTON, SHERRY T

P.O. BOX 26

TUTWILER, MS 38963

PARCEL#048M09003

LOTS 6 & 13 BLK 5 RYLEE

ADD #1

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

GOOCH BETTY

P.O. BOX 363

WEBB, MS 38966

PARCEL#049B01035

LOT 16 EASTSIDE SUB

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

YOUNG TONY B

182 MONTY MARTIN ROAD

CLARKSDALE, MS 38614

PARCEL #048Q20021

LOTS 12 & 13 & 14 BLK 2 HR

& TADD

Sold to: WARREN JOHNSON

---------------------------

Witness my signature this the 7th day of May, 2021.

Alma Harris

City Clerk

Town of Tutwiler

PUBLIC NOTICE

On April 23, 2019, a major disaster declaration was issued by President Trump following severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred between February 22, 2019 and August 23, 2019. Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds were made available to provide resources to assist states, tribal governments, territories and local communities in their efforts to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings and structures insurable under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) as authorized by the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, as amended. This funding is implemented under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5207.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors proposes to purchase and demolish (1) flood prone single-family residential dwellings in the City of Tutwiler, MS and (1) in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Upon successful offer, acceptance and sale, the subgrantee will inspect, abate any hazardous conditions, and then demolish the structure within 90 days of purchase. The site will then be restored and deed restricted as open space consistent with 44 CFR Part 80 in perpetuity, in order to restore and/or conserve the natural floodplain functions. The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will take ownership and be responsible for post-project site maintenance and inspections. Acquiring and demolishing the structure is the only permanent solution to mitigate the risk of flooding, as an elevation would still have residual risk exposure. The properties selected for this mitigation effort are detailed below:

112 Church Street, Tutwiler, MS 38963 Latitude: 34.017487 Longitude: -90.432789

520 Little Road, Charleston, MS 38921 Latitude 34.025650 Longitude: -90.116442

A map showing locations of the properties is available by contacting Ashley Williams at (662) 647-2540 or ashleytallaema@yahoo.com

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency wishing to comment on the proposed project may submit written comments to FEMA Regional Environmental Officer, Attn: S. Madson, 3003 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. All comments received by July 15, 2021 will be considered by the FEMA REO.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELL K. MUSE AHRENS, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2021-7

ALISA A. WEST, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District on the Estate of Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased, on the 3rd day of May, 2021, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the said Estate to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register their claims with the Clerk within the time will forever bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 5th day of May, 2021.

ALISA A. WEST

Executor of the Estate of

Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDIDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

Kenneth Pernell, Petitioner vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTIONS

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(X) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON HTE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 13th day of May,

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

Pursuant to Mississippi Code Annotated Section 23-17-11, we, The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, provide to you the ballot title and ballot summary for Initiative Measure Number 78.

Ballot Title

Should the Mississippi Constitution be amended to require at least ten days, including Saturdays, of early voting before every election?

Ballot Summary

Initiative Measure Number 78 would require no fewer than ten days of early voting, including two Saturdays, and additional early voting locations based on the number of registered voters. Early voting ballots shall be saved using a system that allows ballots to be recounted for election certification and audit. Early voting ballots shall be added to election day ballots and announced as one result. The initiative delegates regulatory authority to the Secretary of State.

(5-20)

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 28, 2016, Neil Patrick Taylor aka Neil P. Taylor and Elizabeth Danielle Taylor aka Elizabeth D. Taylor, a married couple, executed a Deed of Trust to Tim Williams, Trustee for the benefit of 21st Mortgage Corporation, 620 Market St, One Centre Square, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902, as recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, in Book 2016 at Page 3291, reference to which is hereby made; and,

WHEREAS, said 21st Mortgage Corporation, under the power granted to it in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated April 21, 2021, duly spread upon the record and recorded in Book 2 at Page 643, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid, did substitute the undersigned Marc K. McKay in the place and stead of the original Trustee and of any other Substituted Trustee; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Marc K. McKay being the Substituted Trustee, do hereby give notice that on June 10, 2021, between 11:00 o'clock a.m. and 4:00 o'clock p.m., being the legal hours of sale, I will proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the West Front Door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, in Charleston, State of Mississippi, the following real property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

A parcel of land containing 6.64 acres, more or less, located in the East Half of the East Half of Section 27, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road, said bar being 1,597.31 feet East and 1,513.72 feet South of a found 1/2" iron bar accepted as the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 27; then run North 04/ 07' 38" West for 414.56 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run North 48/ 45' 32" East for 517.04 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run South 41/ 14' 28" East for 525.39 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road; then run along said right-of-way along a curve to the right with a delta angle of 08/ 31' 28" and an arc length of 85.09 feet a radius of 571.95 feet and a chord direction of South 59/ 12' 06" West; then run South 63/ 27' 49" West for 706.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

2010 Legacy 52 X 32 Mobile Home with the Serial Number: LH10TX4905AB I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 10th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Marc K. McKay

MARC K. MCKAY

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Marc K. McKay

MCKAY LAWLER FRANKLIN

& FOREMAN, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 2488

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158-2488

(601) 572-8778

POSTED: May 11, 2021