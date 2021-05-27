IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELL K. MUSE AHRENS, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2021-7

ALISA A. WEST, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District on the Estate of Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased, on the 3rd day of May, 2021, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the said Estate to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register their claims with the Clerk within the time will forever bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 5th day of May, 2021.

ALISA A. WEST

Executor of the Estate of

Nell K. Muse Ahrens, Deceased

(5-20, 27, 6-3)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDIDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-6-2

Kenneth Pernell, Petitioner vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTIONS

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(X) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON HTE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 13th day of May,

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

(5-20, 27, 6-3, 10)

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 28, 2016, Neil Patrick Taylor aka Neil P. Taylor and Elizabeth Danielle Taylor aka Elizabeth D. Taylor, a married couple, executed a Deed of Trust to Tim Williams, Trustee for the benefit of 21st Mortgage Corporation, 620 Market St, One Centre Square, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902, as recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, in Book 2016 at Page 3291, reference to which is hereby made; and,

WHEREAS, said 21st Mortgage Corporation, under the power granted to it in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated April 21, 2021, duly spread upon the record and recorded in Book 2 at Page 643, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid, did substitute the undersigned Marc K. McKay in the place and stead of the original Trustee and of any other Substituted Trustee; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Marc K. McKay being the Substituted Trustee, do hereby give notice that on June 10, 2021, between 11:00 o'clock a.m. and 4:00 o'clock p.m., being the legal hours of sale, I will proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the West Front Door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, in Charleston, State of Mississippi, the following real property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

A parcel of land containing 6.64 acres, more or less, located in the East Half of the East Half of Section 27, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road, said bar being 1,597.31 feet East and 1,513.72 feet South of a found 1/2" iron bar accepted as the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 27; then run North 04/ 07' 38" West for 414.56 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run North 48/ 45' 32" East for 517.04 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar; then run South 41/ 14' 28" East for 525.39 feet to a set 1/2" iron bar set on the Northerly right-of-way of Mudline Road; then run along said right-of-way along a curve to the right with a delta angle of 08/ 31' 28" and an arc length of 85.09 feet a radius of 571.95 feet and a chord direction of South 59/ 12' 06" West; then run South 63/ 27' 49" West for 706.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

2010 Legacy 52 X 32 Mobile Home with the Serial Number: LH10TX4905AB I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 10th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Marc K. McKay

MARC K. MCKAY

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Marc K. McKay

MCKAY LAWLER FRANKLIN

& FOREMAN, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 2488

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158-2488

(601) 572-8778

POSTED: May 11, 2021

(5-20, 27, 6-3)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sayle Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Sayle Mini Storage located at 606 East Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in a public auction at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents or unit has been rented again. All contents must be removed within 24 hours.

Storage Units:

#16 - Richard Anderson

(5-27, 6-3, 10)

PUBLIC NOTICE: Metro Site, Inc., is proposing to build a 265-foot Self Supported Telecommunications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Highway 49-Beaverdam Road, Tutwiler, Tallahatchie County, MS 38963 (34° 01’ 21.31” North and 90°26’ 02.69” West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1193744.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES - Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Rachel A. Keane, Terracon, 524 Elmwood Park Boulevard Suite 170, New Orleans, LA 70123; (504) 321-9379; rachel.keane@terracon.com.

(5-27)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 250KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 250KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 21st day of, June 2021 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said proposals shall be opened on Monday, the 21st day of June 2021 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 250KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: June 21st, 2021 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 10th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(5-27, 6-3)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tutwiler is seeking bids for the pavement of Hayes Street and pot hole repairs for the following streets: Hancock, South Street, 2nd Street, Pasmore, Tutwiler Road, Tallahatchie intersection, Central and Hopson Street. The deadline for receiving bids is June 1,2021 at 4:00 p.m. Specs can be viewed at City Hall. If you have any questions or concerns contact City Hall at 662-345-8321

Alma Harris

Town Clerk

(5-27)

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The East Tallahatchie School District, through the Office of Federal Programs, is soliciting competitive scaled proposals from qualified vendors.

The district is seeking proposals from proven and qualified vendors to provide support in the areas of English/Language Art, Math, and Science in grades 5 through 8.

The deadline for submitting the proposals is Monday, June 7, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Any questions regarding the grant can be sent to Vanessa Brown (vbrown@etsdk12.org) and Jasmine Roberson (jrobcrson@etsdk12.org) The proposal packet can be found at www.etsd.k12.ms.us.

(5-27, 6-3)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

Mary Elizaeth Johnson, Petitioner, vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Elijan McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Elijah McShane, Deceased or Una McShane, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 20th day of May, 2021.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood (5-27, 6-3, 10 17)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Isiah W.Slaughter, Plaintiff vs.

Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, Defendant

Cause No. 2021-15-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

To: Renita Lorraine Whickum Slaughter, whose whereabouts and whose post office and street address are unknown to Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Isiah Slaughter, Plaintiff, seeking a divorce from you. There are no other Defendants in this cause other than you.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Hon. Thomas U. Reynolds, the Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days after the 27th day of May, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 21st day of May, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

(5-27, 6-3, 10, 17)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March 2021, Dixie Farms, PO Box 37, Vance, MS 38964 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51537; Acres 85; Location: SW 1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 20, T25N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 8th day of June, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr., Permitting Director

(5-27)