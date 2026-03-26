The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the U.S. Marshal Service that occurred Monday morning at a residence on Mill Street in Indianola.

According to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton, the deceased has been identified as Demetric Bryant, 25, of Indianola. Burton said that his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Service were attempting to serve Bryant a warrant for rape at a residence on Mill Street. Upon arrival to the residence, the suspect displayed a weapon toward the agents. An agent then discharged his weapon striking Bryant, causing fatal injury. Agents involved did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.