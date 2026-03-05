BATESVILLE — Richard Andrew Sosebee, age 68, formerly of Oakland, passed away Tuesday, March 3, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at First Methodist Church in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He worked in the commercial and residential construction industry, and was a member of Oakland Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Toole Sosebee; his son, Andrew Cooper Sosebee; a brother and sister.

The family requests any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Oakland Methodist Church or Oakland Cemetery Association.