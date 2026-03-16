SOUTHAVEN — Ronald House Williams, age 83, passed away Friday, March 13, at his home in Southaven.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. there with interment following at Bethel Cemetery at Enid.

He served his country in the 82nd Airborne and the 7th Special Forces group as a Green Beret.

He is survived by his wife, Jettie Eastridge Williams; his children, Jill Duncan, Ron Williams and Sy Williams; a sister; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.