These Charleston High School students earned and received their certifications for Construction Site Safety Orientation upon completion last school year in the Welding I course. The course is offered at CHS under its Career and Technical Education Program. Seated, from left, are John Hamilton, Charles Hoskins, Za’Marion Daniels and Tre’Shawn Truly. Standing, from left, are De’veontae Martin, Mar-Quavas Wrenn, Samuel Wigley, Tarvis Boclair and CTE Student Services Coordinator Rasheed DeBerry. (Photo by Mandy Moore)