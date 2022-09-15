SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College officials received some good news from the Mississippi Community College Board last week when 10-day preliminary enrollment numbers were released.

The college saw a 7.8% increase in enrollment for the fall semester at 7,028 students on all campuses. Northwest also saw an 8.5% increase in credit hours, the metric used for state funding. This fall, students are taking 82,994 credit hours on all campuses. Included in the totals are full- and part-time students as well as online and dual enrolled students.

“With all of the hard work and momentum taking place in every area of the college, I am thrilled that we are able to see these kinds of gains at this time,” Northwest President, Dr. Michael J. Heindl said. “We look forward to building on this strong enrollment foundation for semesters to come.”

Among the state’s 15 two-year colleges, Northwest ranked fourth in total headcount increase behind Coahoma, Southwest and Pearl River. A majority of colleges experienced a decrease in headcount this fall, including the state’s two largest colleges, Hinds and Mississippi Gulf Coast, while Northwest ranks third in total enrollment.

Northwest experienced the largest growth in raw credit hours of all community colleges, and the third largest percentage increase. The college was the largest in the state to experience an increase.

For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.