WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School Jobs for Mississippi Graduates (JMG) students recently received awards in the competitive skills event at the JMG Career Development Conference, May 10-12.
The conference was held virtually this year because of COVID-19.
Winners were:
» Samaria Washington - 1st place, Public Speaking
» Samaria Washington - 3rd place, Employability Skills
» Eboni Jones, Aakyiah Young and Karlton Love - 1st place, Entrepreneurship
» Cambreneschia Stovall - 1st place, Math
» Cambreneschia Stovall - 1st place, Scholarship