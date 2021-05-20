WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School Jobs for Mississippi Graduates (JMG) students recently received awards in the competitive skills event at the JMG Career Development Conference, May 10-12.

The conference was held virtually this year because of COVID-19.

Winners were:

» Samaria Washington - 1st place, Public Speaking

» Samaria Washington - 3rd place, Employability Skills

» Eboni Jones, Aakyiah Young and Karlton Love - 1st place, Entrepreneurship

» Cambreneschia Stovall - 1st place, Math

» Cambreneschia Stovall - 1st place, Scholarship