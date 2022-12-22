A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory were in effect overnight in Tallahatchie County and surrounding areas as an arctic cold front blasted through and dropped temperatures from a daytime high of 47 to a low of about 5 Thursday night into Friday morning.

There was a slight dusting of snow and sleet in some areas, and while some icing of roads and bridges was reported in North Mississippi, travel was hardly impacted in Tallahatchie County.

The National Weather Service calls for the cold to hang around, with a daytime high today of 20 and a low tonight dipping to 11.

On Christmas Eve, the high is forecast to be 30 and the low 18.

Christmas Day is expected to see a high of 35 and a low of 20.

By Monday, a high in the low 40s is projected with a low of 25.

As is typical in Mississippi in the winter, temperatures are projected to rebound and by Thursday, Dec. 29, will reach a daytime high of 67 with a low of 56.