The Sisters Book Club book for February was “The Ruined Wife,” by Marin Montgomery. This is a psychological thriller about Alastair Adams and the perfect husband, Steven Adams.

Together they will build a successful life, have a beautiful child (Libby) and behave like newlyweds since the first day he carried her over the threshold.

But all that changes in an instant thanks to a thoughtless deed that has lifelong repercussions. When long ago secrets start bubbling to the surface, the couple find their American dream life suddenty in jeopardy after 17 years, and neither one of them is willing to let go at any cost.

This book starts off with Alastair in jail for attempted murder and first-degree murder of her best friend. Then the author, Marian Montgomery, tells you about Alastair and Steven’s life from the first time they met and how it ended.

It is a buildup of how marriage can be beautiful in the beginning and not so good in the end, with lies and deceit. Maybe this couple should not have gotten married at all?

You decide.

I hope you enjoy it. I did because of the bad weather, and there was nowhere to go.