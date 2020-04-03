State Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks agency announces COVID-19 closures

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), for the safety of employees and the public and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be making the following temporary changes to its business operations, effective immediately. All changes will remain in effect until further notice.

CLOSURES

• State and regional offices are currently closed to the public.

• State lakes and park lakes will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

• State parks will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3. The Clark Creek Natural Area is currently closed to the public.

• The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center are closed to the public.

• MDWFP shooting facilities, Turcotte, McHenry and McIvor, will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

• MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.

During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.

REPORTING A HUNTING VIOLATION

If you have a hunting violation or an emergency that you need to report, call 1-800-BE-SMART.

Continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regarding COVID-19. Information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the MSDH website at msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

MDWFP apologizes for any inconvenience during this time and thanks the public for their cooperation.

Stay up to date by visiting the MDWFP website at www.mdwfp.com.

Follow the agency on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.