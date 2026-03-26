JACKSON — Spring, which began March 20, serves as a good reminder to maintain your home to avoid an insurance claim.

“Your homeowners or renters’ policy can protect you against any damage you may find, so check your policy and talk to your insurance agent. Cleaning out gutters, checking for dead trees, and looking for fire hazards are just some of the tasks to be done inside and outside of your home,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

Outside your home:

• Check your roof for broken or missing shingles. Replace shingles to avoid leaks.

• Look for damaged wood and sealants around windows and doors that keep out animals, pests, wind, heat and cold.

• Properly sealing doors and windows could also save you money on your electric bill.

• Clean gutters to avoid leaks on walls and ceilings.

• Walk around your home looking for dead trees that should be removed or downed limbs on your roof.

Inside your home:

• Check your attic for dampness and seal cracks.

• Check water heaters for signs of corrosion or leaks.

• Replace HVAC filters so the AC is ready to run. Schedule a checkup or service.

• Make sure outlets and cords are in good working order and are not overloaded. This could prevent an electrical fire.

• Check and replace smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers as needed.