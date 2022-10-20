Below are the Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of October 18, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00590-COA

Robert Middlebrook v. Megan Fuller and Melanie Dunn; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-1077NH; Ruling Date: 04/21/2021; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00833-COA

Robert C. Hill v. Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union; Wayne Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV-2018-123-W; Ruling Date: 01/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00347-COA

La Casa I, LLC and Eden Hasen Kerns v. Terri D. Gottfried and Robert J. Gottfried; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:17-cv-00065; Ruling Date: 03/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Appeal Dismissed in Part. Appellant La Casa I, LLC taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00593-COA

Mario Davis a/k/a Mario Lynard Davis v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-00110 JA; Ruling Date: 04/06/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01208-COA

Detrius Roberson v. State of Mississippi; Attala Circuit Court; LC Case #: 04CI1:17-cv-00018; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00985-COA

Reno Fenelli Siggers a/k/a Reno F. Siggers a/k/a Reno Siggers v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0060-ABS; Ruling Date: 07/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CP-01167-COA

Lakeisha C. Green v. Torrance T. Green; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-cv-01658; Ruling Date: 09/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion.