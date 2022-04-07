Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of May 05, 2022:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2020-IA-01301-SCT

Board of Supervisors of Jackson County, Mississippi v. Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:20-cv-00117-RK; Ruling Date: 11/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Krebs; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01606-SCT

Elton Hartzler v. Randy Bosarge; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:10-cv-00070-KJ; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: The suspension of certiorari proceedings is lifted, and the Rule 42 (MRAP) Joint Motion to Dismiss Appeal is granted insofar as the petition for a writ of certiorari is dismissed as moot. The parties must bear their own certiorari-related costs. Order entered 4/25/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00465-SCT

Kentrial Belk a/k/a Kentrail L. Belk a/k/a Kentrail Belk a/k/a Kentrial L. Belk a/k/a Trell a/k/a Kentrial Levex Belk v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0445-CVH; Ruling Date: 04/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Kentrial Belk is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 4/29/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00789-SCT

Kelcey M. Watson a/k/a Kelcey Watson v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-KR-0135-B; Ruling Date: 06/12/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Kelcey Watson is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 4/26/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00956-SCT

Dale K. Thompson v. DeSoto County Intervention Court; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00316-JM; Ruling Date: 07/29/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: Appellee's Motion to Dismiss Appeal is denied. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2020-CA-00956-SCT

Dale K. Thompson v. DeSoto County Intervention Court; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00316-JM; Ruling Date: 07/29/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Ishee, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Chamberlin, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01322-SCT

Sedric Q. Sutton a/k/a Sedric Sutton a/k/a Cedric Quintorus Sutton v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0016; Ruling Date: 11/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Richard Smith; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00046-SCT

Omar K Humphrey v. Steve Holts, Chief of Police of the City of Senatobia, and John W. Champion, District Attorney; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:20-cv-00156; Ruling Date: 12/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Disposition: Omar Humphrey's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Maxwell, J. Order entered 4/26/22.