State flag commission sets Aug. 1 deadline for public submission of state flag designs

JACKSON — At its first meeting held on July 22 at the Two Mississippi Museums, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag set Aug. 1 as the new deadline for the public to submit designs for a new state flag.

The deadline will allow the commission to complete its work in time for ballots to be printed for the Nov. 3 election.

Commissioners unanimously elected Reuben Anderson to serve as chairman. Anderson, a former Mississippi Supreme Court justice, serves as president of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Other commission members present at the meeting included Sherri Carr Bevis, T.J. Taylor and J. Mack Varner. Robyn Tannehill and Mary Graham joined the meeting via Zoom. House Speaker Philip Gunn welcomed the commissioners and thanked them for their service.

Flag designs may be emailed to emcraney@mdah.ms.gov. Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS. 39205-0571.

For more information, email info@mdah.ms.gov.

Watch the first flag commission meeting on the MDAH YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/AW-Ifs7FBV4.

IN THE PHOTO: The United States flag flies on a flagpole outside the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston on July 2, 2020, the day after the Mississippi state flag was lowered and retired. (Sun-Sentinel file photo by Clay McFerrin)