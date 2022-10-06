The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Mississippi Army National Guard, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission are hosting a workshop at Camp McCain Training Center on Oct. 21 to educate landowners about prescribed fire.

Camp McCain Training Center is a Mississippi Army National Guard training facility located approximately 10 miles west of Grenada.

Topics covered during the workshops include safe and effective use of prescribed fire, fire ecology and wildlife habitat, and legal issues related to prescribed burning in Mississippi.

Weather permitting, participants will be given the chance to assist in a prescribed burn demonstration.

Registration cost is $5, which includes materials and lunch. Pre-registration is required.

To pre-register or for more information, call 662-226-6000 or email b.clark@msstate.edu.

For more information regarding managing wildlife using prescribed burning on your property, visit MDWFP at www.mdwfp.com/privatelands or call 601-432-2199.

Follow the agency on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.