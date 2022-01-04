Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of January 04, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-00970-COA

Nina Breland v. Trustmark Corporation d/b/a Trustmark National Bank, Proctor Financial Inc. a/k/a Proctor Financial Insurance Company, and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London, including Ironshore Europe Limited; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:17-cv-00111; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-CA-01377-COA

Andrew Gibson v. Ashley Gibson; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:15-cv-02271-MA; Ruling Date: 11/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Margaret Alfonso; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00757-COA

Christopher Golden v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0001CR; Ruling Date: 04/23/2019; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CP-01087-COA

Curtis Henry Johnson a/k/a Curtis Johnson v. Paul Benton; Holmes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 26CH1:13-cv-00155; Ruling Date: 06/12/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01423-COA

Angela T. Lairy, Turner & Associates, PLLC, Carolyn T. Karriem and the Estate of Bennie L. Turner v. Lori Chandler; Clay Circuit Court; LC Case #: 13CI1:14-cv-00016; Ruling Date: 07/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Larry Roberts; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., and McCarty, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00070-COA

M.A.S. v. Lamar County Department of Child Protection Services; Lamar Youth Court; LC Case #: 37-YC-2019-T-1-1; Ruling Date: 01/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Brad Touchstone; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00327-COA

Danny R. Sims v. Daniel Sims and Mary Kathleen Sims; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00113; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00445-COA

James Albert Berry v. Chip Holbrook, M.D., Dennis Adams, M.D., and Simpson Community Healthcare d/b/a Simpson General Hospital; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:18-cv-00164-SS; Ruling Date: 02/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01137-COA

Patrick Newell a/k/a Patrick Latrelle Newell v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-cr-00070-1; Ruling Date: 03/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.