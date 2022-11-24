Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of November 29, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00908-COA

Monya Davis a/k/a Yayo v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25Cl1:19-cr-00639-EFP; Ruling Date: 07/06/2021; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00494-COA

Gregory Mixon v. Dr. Michael A. Berry; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0005-CV1; Ruling Date: 04/06/2021; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-KA-01229-COA

Amber Turnage v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cr-00434-AHW; Ruling Date: 04/13/2021; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00258-COA

Turner & Associates P.L.L.C., The Estate of Bennie L. Turner, and Angela Turner v. The Estate of Gerald Watkins, Deceased, by and through Cyndee Immon Simmons Watkins, Administratrix; Pontotoc Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2013-000065; Ruling Date: 07/20/2020; Ruling Judge: John White; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McDonald, J., would grant.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00770-COA

Phillip Joseph Lamy v. Elizabeth Ann Lamy; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:15-cv-02208-JS; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and Dissent in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00823-COA

Durant Healthcare, LLC a/k/a Holmes County Long Term Care Center and C. Bruce Kelly v. Deaundray Garrette, Individually, and as Administrator of The Estate of Zion Garrette, and on Behalf of and for the Use and Benefit of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Zion Garrette; Holmes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-00012; Ruling Date: 06/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J., and Lawrence, J. Dissenting Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., and Lawrence, J., Join This Opinion.