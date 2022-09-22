Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of September 20, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-00571-COA

Earnest H. Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-KR-009-S; Ruling Date: 04/15/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-00739-COA

Paula Brock v. State of Mississippi; Smith Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-12K-2; Ruling Date: 05/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Smith County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00997-COA

Terrance Guinn v. Kisha Claiborne; Claiborne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 11CH1:20-cv-00011-EVD; Ruling Date: 08/16/2021; Ruling Judge: E. Davis; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00237-COA

In the Matter of J.C.: W.C. v. J.C.; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 19-cv-02262; Ruling Date: 12/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CP-00915-COA

Ananias Smith a/k/a Ananias Michael Smith v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:21-cv-00127-GC; Ruling Date: 07/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00933-COA

Michael Jerome German a/k/a Michael German a/k/a Michael J. German a/k/a Michael Jerome German, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0765CWD; Ruling Date: 05/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-00452-COA

Clay Jeffrey Moss v. Vicky Rogers Moss; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:18-cv-01411; Ruling Date: 12/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Haydn Roberts; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00770-COA

Thomas Earl Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis a/k/a Thomas E. Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis McCoy v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:09-cr-00504-TTG-1; Ruling Date: 06/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00042-COA

Wanda St. Andrie v. Singing River Health System; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:18-cv-00102; Ruling Date: 11/24/2020; Ruling Judge: James Bell; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Emfinger, J.; McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join In Part. Lawrence, J., Not Participating. Concur in Result Only Opinion: Greenlee, J. Votes: Emfinger, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00048-COA

Tyree Camphor v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00054; Ruling Date: 12/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00639-COA

Patricia Phillips, Individually and as the Natural Mother and Next Friend of Addison Phillips, a Minor v. City of Oxford, Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L19-622; Ruling Date: 04/30/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J., Smith and Emfinger, JJ. Greenlee, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Lawrence, J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion.