Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of November 10, 2022:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2021-CA-00458-SCT

Ceola James v. Bennie Thompson; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:17-cv-00086; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Griffis, JJ., not participating.

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2021-CA-01304-SCT

Jonathan Carr v. Mississippi Lottery Corporation; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:19-cv-00180; Ruling Date: 07/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

89-R-99016-SCT

In Re: Advisory Committee on Rules; Disposition: Order authorizing and directing the disbursement of $20,000.00 from the Court's Judicial System Operation Fund to the Mississippi Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules for its necessary work through September 30, 2023. Order entered 11/3/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01096-SCT

Willie Jerome Manning a/k/a Fly v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2001-0144; Ruling Date: 04/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01182-SCT

Patrick Aaron Wall v. Robin Rene May Wall; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:17-cv-01273; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Troy Odom; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Patrick Aaron Wall is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/7/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01277-SCT

Sheila Gayden McGee, Individually and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Tony James Jr. v. Neel Schaffer Engineers and Planners Inc., Pike County, Mississippi, and Chad Toles; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:17-cv-00040; Ruling Date: 11/25/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: Sheila Gayden McGee's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 11/2/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01341-SCT

William Wofford a/k/a William Scott Wofford v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-KR-058-F-B; Ruling Date: 10/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for William Wofford is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/3/22.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00458-SCT

Ceola James v. Bennie Thompson; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:17-cv-00086; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: Motion for Sanctions for Frivolous Appeal filed by the appellee is denied. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00761-SCT

In the Matter of The Estate of Frances M. Jordan: Unifund CCR Partners v. The Estate of Frances Jordan, Executrix Pamela M. London and Executrix Elena Jordan Tate; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:20-pr-00065-SM; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Pamela M. London and Elena Jordan Tate is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/2/22.

EN BANC

2022-M-00417

Billy Ray Harris v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2000-144; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: On Billy Ray Harris's Motion for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court, Harris's sentence to serve a term of life without parole in the Mississippi Department of Corrections entered in Madison County Circuit Court case number 2000-0144 on February 23, 2001, is vacated, and this matter is remanded to the trial court for resentencing. Agree: All Justices. Order entered 11/1/22.