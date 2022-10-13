SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College is asking supporters to save the date for the inaugural Northwest Soirée, set for Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Northwest Soirée is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the new Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

To celebrate this evening, there will be a performance by a soon-to-be-announced Grammy-winning singer/songwriter. The feature entertainment for the event will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 19. Northwest Soirée tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 28.

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement, at the Northwest Foundation Office at 662-560-1103 or email pgordon@northwestms.edu.

For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.