CLEVELAND — Delta State University’s Office of Communications snagged 12 awards, including a grand prize, during the 2022 College Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s (CPRAM’s) annual conference.

CPRAM promotes excellence in public relations at public and private four and two-year educational institutions in the state. Hosted May 23-24 in Gulfport, this year’s annual conference was themed “Back on Track in 2022.”

A total of 14 colleges and universities from across the state, including six universities, participated in the annual awards competition, with four-year institutions competing in the Senior Division and community colleges in the Junior Division. A total of 98 entries were submitted in the Senior Division and 152 in the Junior Division.

Delta State was awarded the coveted Grand Award in the category of Electronic Media (Senior Division) for its “A Delta State of Mind” video.

The Communications and Marketing office also received first place in the Public Relations Campaign category for its complete “A Delta State of Mind” marketing campaign and second place for its “Fear the Okra 2.0” videos and landing page, created with the help of intern Nicholas Curry.

“I am extremely proud of the high-quality work our team has been able to produce this past year, and to be recognized among our peers is truly the icing on the cake,” said Brittany Davis-Green, director of Communications and Marketing at DSU.

“We understand the vital role that our team plays at the University, and we’re grateful for the support we receive from administration, especially from our Vice President Rick Munroe, as well as the entire University community,” she added.

Other first-place awards were presented to photographer/videographer Campbell Saia in the Sports Photography category for his “DSU v. Bethel University” football picture, and marketing coordinator/graphic designer Holly Ray received a first-place win in the Single Piece of Artwork (Non-Sports) category for the Foundation’s Green & White gala invite.

Digital media coordinator Caroline Fletcher and intern Lara Brix received a first-place award in the Social Media category for their Athletics TikTok video, and web developer Gregory Braggs received a top award in the Web Page category for his newly designed Delta State Art Department webpage.

Davis-Green received first-place in the Feature Story category for her piece, “The Perfect Harmony: Music, Mississippi and Delta State,” on Steve Azar which appeared in the March 2021 Delta State Alumni Magazine as well as first place in the Feature Story (Sports) category, along with Caroline Fletcher, for “Pete Golding: A Statesman Mentality” which was the cover story for the Oct. 2021 magazine.

Other awards included a second-place finish for Ray, Fletcher and intern Lucia Chacon in the Brochure category for their Delta State Athletics Campaign Tiered Booklet; a third-place award for Fletcher in the Multi-media Presentation category for the “Letter to my Freshman Self” graduation video; and a third-place award for Braggs for the International Conference on the Blues webpage.

The College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) is a consortium of public relations professionals employed at Mississippi’s public and private colleges and universities, as well as affiliated education agencies.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.cpram.online.