The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old-girl.

Rainah Smith went missing from Fayette, Alabama on March 2, 2022. When she disappeared, she was with another missing teen who has since been located. Rainah’s family said that they believe she may be with an adult male and they may be traveling to Birmingham, Mississippi, or Florida.

Rainah’s mom, Ginnie Smith, is desperate for answers. She has a message for her daughter: “Mama's looking for you everywhere. I love you with all my heart no matter where you are or what happened. Please let me know you're safe.”

Rainah is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information about Rainah Smith you are urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 1-205-932-3205 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Video about Rainah Smith: https://vimeo.com/687161708/dcde6b83ac

Missing poster for Rainah Smith: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1444959/1/screen