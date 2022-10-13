Weather permitting, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 9:15 a.m.

In the event of threatening weather, the drill will be postponed to avoid confusion.

The drill is part of Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi, which Gov. Tate Reeves has declared for Oct. 17-22.

“When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” said Reeves. "I encourage you to dedicate time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”

Seventy-six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi in 2021. Mississippi usually sees significant storms during this secondary severe weather season from November through December. In February of 2021, snow and ice hit Mississippi in a way seldom seen, closing down its capital city of Jackson, causing a city-wide boil-water alert, and causing multiple power outages.

“Mississippi can see multiple types of extreme weather during the fall and winter months. We urge residents to prepare for the upcoming secondary severe weather season. Prepare by checking insurance policies, building a disaster supply kit and reviewing emergency plans with your family,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

To promote severe weather preparedness, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics:

» Monday, Oct. 17: Warning reception methods

» Tuesday, Oct. 18: Severe thunderstorms

» Wednesday, Oct. 19: Tornado safety, including a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m.

» Thursday, Oct. 20: Flash flooding

» Friday, Oct. 21: Snow and ice

» Saturday, Oct. 22: Mobile home safety

Each day of the week, MEMA will share messaging on these topics on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

National Weather Service offices will also share additional severe weather information. Four National Weather Service offices cover Mississippi: Jackson, Memphis, New Orleans and Mobile.

A copy of the Governor's proclamation can be found here.

More severe weather preparedness tips can be found on the MEMA website at www.msema.org.