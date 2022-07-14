The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is hosting the 35th annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, Mississippi's oldest and most recognized Outdoor Show, July 29-31 at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.

Presented by Shivers Buildings, this year’s event will host even more exhibitors, attendees, children’s activities and entertainment.

“We cannot wait to share with Mississippians the biggest and best Wildlife Extravaganza yet," said Mississippi Wildlife Federation CEO Ashlee Ellis Smith. "We received such a warm welcome from Rankin County last year that we are moving to a larger venue – the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. We are truly enjoying working with Hinds County Community College and the mayor of Pearl and his staff, and we’re confident that we have the best vendors, entertainers, demonstrations and exhibits in the hunting and fishing industry to help Mississippians kick off this year’s hunting season.”

The Extravaganza will play host to many historic crowd-favorite exhibitions, demonstrations and contests such as the ever-popular Magnolia Records and Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous High-flying Retrievers, Kid’s Handgrabbin’ Catfish tanks, youth BB gun and archery ranges, kayaking fishing demonstrations, taxidermy and game cooking demonstrations, outdoor hunting and fishing seminars and more.

MWF is bringing back some of the biggest names in the hunting, fishing and outdoors entertainment world, like Yawt Yawt, Son of The South Josh Carney, Bubba Buck, stars from the History Channel’s “Swamp People,” Redneck Adventures TV, Southern Boyz Outdoors, Real South Hunting and Small Town Hunting TV.

Several new exhibitors and entertainers will also be in attendance this year, such as World Champion Turkey Caller, Preston Pittman, and the Heart of Texas Snake Handlers from the Rattlesnake Republic TV Show on Animal Planet. Attendees will get a live look at western diamondback rattlesnakes, as well as copperheads and cottonmouths.

In addition, the Extravaganza will host a statewide ATV/side-by-side show and competition presented by Florence Powersports, where entrants will receive prizes for the Biggest, Baddest and Most Outrageous classes. (Contact Candace at candace@florenceporwersportz.com for more details and to enter ATV/SXS in the competition.)

New this year, the show will include a dining hall with grab-and-go as well as sit-down dining options with a host of area restaurants, so that guests can enjoy some of the best local vittles in town, and a bar/lounge area for adults to enjoy a cold beer.

MWF’s Magnolia Records program is the state’s only official deer records program, and a buck taken from any year may be entered for scoring. However, the buck must have been taken last season to be entered into the Big Buck Contest to win cash, gift cards and other prizes. All entrants into Magnolia Records and the Big Buck Contest will receive free entry to the Extravaganza. Details about scoring categories, requirements and entry times can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mswildlife.

MWF is once again working with established Mississippi show promoters Dan Robinson and Rob Neblett of Mississippi Outdoor Expo LLC. MWF and MS Outdoor Expo LLC will be working around the clock to ensure this year’s Extravaganza is a massive success for the attendees and its exhibitors and sponsors.

About the Facility: The Clyde Muse Center (515 Country Pl Pkwy, Pearl, MS 39208) is conveniently located just off Interstate 20 and features over 1000 parking spaces, large loading and unloading area, multiple lounge areas, dozens of clean restrooms on both floors, a pond for live fishing/kayaking demonstrations, and many hotels, restaurants and retail stores less than a mile from the premises. The Muse Center includes a large exhibit hall, several seminar rooms, two exhibition hallways and an upstairs area that includes a large balcony with auditorium seating, as well as two elevators for easy access. There is outdoor exhibition space, much of it covered, all around the facility, including in front of the main entrance and adjacent to both the main auditorium and hallways.

About MWF: The Mississippi Wildlife Federation was founded in 1946 by hunters, for hunters to protect Mississippi’s hunting and fishing rights, its wildlife population, and the state’s natural resources. It is committed to training youth and members of the community to be responsible stewards of wildlife resources and how to enjoy shooting sports and angling safely.

Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza Dates and Ticket Info:

Show Hours:

Friday, July 29: 12-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Kids 5 and under are free.

Friday, July 29, is Kid’s Day, where kids 12 years old and under get in free!