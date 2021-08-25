Delta State University Athletics has announced its responsible alcohol service policy for the upcoming 2021-2022 athletics season.

Delta State University is committed to providing a supportive and welcoming environment for all academic, cultural, athletic, and social events to students, employees, and visitors. The Athletic department has developed materials intended to promote responsible conduct and reduce dangerous behavior regarding the consumption of Alcohol.

This policy applies to students, registered student organizations, University faculty and staff, and any other person attending an Athletic event. All persons in Athletic venues must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, IHL and University policies regarding the possession, sale, distribution, and consumption of Alcohol.

No Beer or Light Wine shall be sold, purchased or otherwise provided to an individual below the legal drinking age (21 years old). No Beer or Light Wine shall be sold to an individual visibly overcome by Alcohol, visibly intoxicated, or reasonably believed to be intoxicated. Any alcohol-impaired or intoxicated person(s) may be detained and examined to determine whether medical treatment is necessary to ensure their health and safety.

No outside Alcohol is permitted in a Delta State Athletic facility. Patrons are expected to abide by the clear bag policy, and Levee pass holders who bring coolers will be subject to inspection.

Every individual who purchases Beer or Light Wine must present a valid, government-issued ID at the ID Band station. Acceptable forms of identification are a valid driver's license, a government-issued identification card, a US Department of Defense military identification card, or a valid passport. Student IDs and University-issued IDs will not be accepted. Only individuals who present the proper ID Band may purchase Beer or Light Wine at the Pouring Stations.

Beer or Light Wine will only be sold only in certain, designated stationary locations in a Delta State Athletic facility. Sales are prohibited in aisles, general seating areas, and student sections of any Delta State Athletic facility.

Any Beer or Light Wine offered for sale shall be dispensed in University-issued cups. No more than two cups of any beverage (Beer or Light Wine) may be sold to one person in one transaction. Any unfinished Beer or Light Wine must be discarded before exiting an Athletic facility. The University reserves the right to refuse to sell Beer or Light Wine to any person, at any time or place.

The conduct prohibited by this policy may be unlawful in certain instances. As such, any person who violates this policy risks detainment by the police, arrest, criminal prosecution, or civil liability. In addition to the above punishment, students, registered student organizations, and University faculty or staff who violate this policy are subject to University sanctions or disciplinary action including suspension, expulsion, or termination.

As part of its duty to protect the health and safety of all persons on campus, the University reserves the right to impose additional penalties on anyone who violates this policy. These penalties include, but are not limited to, revoked ticket privileges and restricted or revoked access to University property or Delta State Athletic events.

Summary of Alcohol Policy:

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol. No exceptions.

A valid ID is required.

Limit two (2) drinks per transaction.

No sales or service to visibly intoxicated persons.

Underage drinking is prohibited.

Purchasing or providing alcohol to minors is prohibited.

Guests who violate policy may be ejected and risk arrest and loss of ticket purchases.

Sales will start when gates or doors open.

Alcohol sales will end at designated stop times:

Football - End of the third quarter

Baseball - End of the Top of the 7th inning of the last game

Men's Basketball* - Second half 12-minute media timeout

Women's Basketball* - End of the third quarter

Softball - End of the Top of the 5th inning of the last game

Other Sports - No later than the completion of 75% of regulation-length competition

*In the event of a doubleheader, stop time will be whichever is later