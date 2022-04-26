The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that bridge repair and inspection work will be underway from Monday, May 2, until Monday, May 16, on U.S. 49 at the Mississippi River bridge in Coahoma County.

There will be alternating lane closures during the maintenance work, so delays should be expected. The impact to traffic is expected to be "moderate," MDOT noted.

To get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your phone, visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/.