JACKSON — Lillie Brooks Flautt, of Sumner, served as a page during one recent week in the Mississippi Senate.

Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff.

Her visit was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann Jr.

State Sen. Justin L. Pope represents Senate District 24, which includes Sumner.

Flautt is the daughter of Jack and Maci Flautt and she attends Pillow Academy.

When asked about her week of service, she said, “Paging for the Mississippi Senate was a very interesting experience because I got to see the senators in person working to pass different bills. I enjoyed completing different tasks for senators and seeing them debate. I also enjoyed meeting lots of new people.”