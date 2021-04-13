All Tallahatchie County seniors who will be graduating from an area high school this year are invited to complete and submit a High School Senior Profile, which may be downloaded or printed out from here.

Information from the profile will be used in an upcoming keepsake graduation special section to be printed in The Sun-Sentinel.

The deadline to submit the survey is May 14.

There are six ways to submit the form:

» Mail it to The Sun-Sentinel, P.O. Box 250, Charleston, MS 38921

» Email to clay@charlestonsun.net

» Share with The Sun-Sentinel via Facebook Messenger

» Text to 662-809-2799

» Fax to 662-647-3830

» Hand-deliver to 149 Court Square in Charleston

For more information, call 662-647-8462 or email clay@charlestonsun.net.