Thursday March 5

Hitt Chapel Rebirth sets revival

Hitt Chapel Rebirth church, located at 3266 Highway 32, Webb, has announced a series of March revival services, as follows:

» Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m.: Apostle Mary Davis will be the speaker

» Friday, March 6; Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8: Pastor Dexter Nailer will speak during weeknight services at 6 and a Sunday service at 3 p.m.

» Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Jimmy Glasper will speak

» Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m.: Evangelist Lillie Holmes will be the speaker

» Wednesday, March 11, through Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. daily: Pastor Kenneth Rucker will be the guest speaker

Other services also are scheduled.

Saturday March 7

WTSD schedules Sumner job fair

The West Tallahatchie School District will host a job fair on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the district office, 6470 Friendship West Road, Sumner.

The district is currently recruiting certified teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in person during the event. District representatives will be available on-site to assist with the process and answer questions.

4-H Shooting Sports meetings set

Tallahatchie County 4-H Shooting Sports meetings will be held Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, at 4 p.m., at the Extension office in Charleston. The last day to sign up for the Tallahatchie Sharp Shooters team is March 14.

Rocky Branch tells Coldwater event

Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church will have their pastor and wife anniversary banquet on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., at the Coldwater Community Center in Coldwater.

Sunday March 8

Old Antioch to honor pastor’s 23rd

Members of Old Antioch Baptist Church, located at 6479 Friendship West Road, Sumner, invite everyone to attend the 23rd anniversary of pastor Lorenzo K. Robinson’s service to the church on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.

Rev. Donnie Roebuck of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Webb and New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Rome will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

“We ask that you come and share with us,” said publicist Maureen Shoemaker.

Mt. Zion plans church anniversary

The Mt. Zion Church family will have their church anniversary program on Sunday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Johnny Delaney will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited, noted deacon Bobby Gross.

Monday March 9

Persimmon sets three-night event

Persimmon Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Enid will have a three-night enlightenment week from Monday, March 9, until Wednesday, March 11, at 7 nightly. Guest instructor will be Rev. Robert Reed of Enid. Everyone is invited to attend, noted pastor Andrew Fluker.

Tuesday March 10

Teasdale voting precinct moved

For the March 10 primary elections, the Teasdale voting precinct will be moved to the Teasdale Women’s Auxiliary Building due to storm-related damage to the roof and ceiling at the normal voting site, Teasdale firehouse.

Silver Star sets two nights of revival

Silver Star Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 208 Main St., will conduct a two-night spring revival Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11, at 7. Ministers are Tim and Monica Taylor of Birmingham, Alabama. All are invited, noted Dr. Gregory Braggs Sr.

Saturday March 14

St. John’s plans women’s meeting

The Daughters of Destiny Women’s Fellowship at St. John Missionary Baptist Church invites all to their meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Joyce “BigBabyJo” Huggins will lead an interactive “Let’s Get Fit” class. No matter your fitness level, all are welcome to attend. Bring a friend and come ready to sweat, smile and be refreshed in body and spirit.

The church is located at 331 N. Church St., Charleston. For additional information, contact minister Lynn Byrd at 662-719-3131.

Sunday March 15

Choir day on tap at Persimmon Hill

Persimmon Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Enid will have their annual choir day program on Sunday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend, including choirs and soloists, noted pastor Andrew Fluker.

District usher program scheduled

The Mt. Moriah District’s annual usher program will be Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., at the Mt. Moriah Association building near Coffeeville. Rev. Toney Armstrong, pastor of Bryant Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Big Creek, will be the guest speaker.

Tuesday March 17

Retired teachers meeting to be held

The Tallahatchie County Retired Teachers Association will conduct their March meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. The date is a week later than usual due to the election.

St. John to conduct spring revival

St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston will conduct a three-night revival Tuesday, March 17, through Thursday, March 19, beginning at 7 o’clock daily. The theme is “Reviving the Saints,” from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The following speakers will bring the Word:

» Tuesday, March 17: Rev. Courtney Dillard, associate minister of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Coffeeville

» Wednesday, March 18: Pastor Lindsey Sanford of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Etta

» Thursday, March 19: Pastor Eric Wilson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Pope

“We look forward to worshiping with you,” said church pastor Darryl Booker.

Saturday March 21

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Any car in line on time at 9 a.m. will be served, but those arriving late will not be served. Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Calvary Food Pantry serves from a drive-thru at its warehouse behind the main building at Calvary Chapel of Parchman. The facility is clearly visible on the north side of the highway, and is marked with a large sign.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Food pantry distribution day is usually the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Sunday March 22

Pastor, wife to be lauded for 30 years

Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church near Charleston will host a 30-year anniversary program for their pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Willie Davis, Sunday, March 22.

Speaking at the morning service will be Rev. Carl Davis, pastor of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. That afternoon at 3, Rev. James Glover, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, will be guest speaker.

For more information about the program, contact Willie Davis at 662-607-9440.

St. Luke sets annual choir day event

The St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Tippo will have their annual choir day program on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. All groups, choirs and soloists are asked to participate in this program. For more information, contact Mary Christian at 662-849-8291.

Sunday April 5

New Beginning plans special event

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, at 656 N. Chickasaw St. in Webb, will celebrate their annual family and friends day on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Winfred Hill of Mt. Calvary and Frierson Chapel churches will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

Miscellany

Residents urged to get debris out

Tallahatchie County’s rural residents are urged to get fallen tree limbs and branches to the roadside for collection by the company hired to clean up ice storm debris.

That is especially important for residents living on state highways 32 and 35, and U.S. Highway 49 in the county, as the company will be making only one pass through for the pickup of debris.

Once the company has picked up along those highways, they will not double back or stop to pick up debris placed after the initial pass, said Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors President and District 2 Supervisor Johnny Goodwin, who stressed, “It’s one pass only picking up debris.”

Correction or clarification

