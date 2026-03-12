Thursday March 12

Hitt Chapel Rebirth revival ongoing

Hitt Chapel Rebirth church, located at 3266 Highway 32, Webb, has announced a series of March revival services.

» Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Kenneth Rucker will speak

» Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Kenneth Rucker will speak

» Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15: Pastor Sammie Ray will speak

» Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Louis Bailey will speak

» Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m.: Apostle Mary Davis will speak

» Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m.: Pastor British Conley will speak

Other services also are scheduled.

Saturday March 14

St. John’s plans women’s meeting

The Daughters of Destiny Women’s Fellowship at St. John Missionary Baptist Church invites all to their meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Joyce “BigBabyJo” Huggins will lead an interactive “Let’s Get Fit” class. No matter your fitness level, all are welcome to attend. Bring a friend and come ready to sweat, smile and be refreshed in body and spirit.

The church is located at 331 N. Church St., Charleston. For additional information, contact minister Lynn Byrd at 662-719-3131.

Sunday March 15

Taylor Chapel to host women’s day

Taylor Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal church, where Rev. Floyd Meeks is pastor, will conduct women’s day services Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be minister Quanisha Williams of Sardis.

Choir day on tap at Persimmon Hill

Persimmon Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Enid will have their annual choir day program on Sunday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend, including choirs and soloists, noted pastor Andrew Fluker.

District usher program scheduled

The Mt. Moriah District’s annual usher program will be Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., at the Mt. Moriah Association building near Coffeeville. Rev. Toney Armstrong, pastor of Bryant Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Big Creek, will be the guest speaker.

Tuesday March 17

Retired teachers meeting to be held

The Tallahatchie County Retired Teachers Association will conduct their March meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. The date is a week later than usual due to the election.

CARE after-school art class slated

On Tuesday, March 17, CARE after-school art class will be held for ages 5 to 12. The program is free, with classes at 3:30 and 4:30. Snacks will be provided.

St. John to conduct spring revival

St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston will conduct a three-night revival Tuesday, March 17, through Thursday, March 19, beginning at 7 o’clock daily. The theme is “Reviving the Saints,” from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The following speakers will bring the Word:

» Tuesday, March 17: Rev. Courtney Dillard, associate minister of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Coffeeville

» Wednesday, March 18: Pastor Lindsey Sanford of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Etta

» Thursday, March 19: Pastor Eric Wilson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Pope

“We look forward to worshiping with you,” said church pastor Darryl Booker.

Friday March 20

Student art awards reception on tap

On Friday, March 20. CARE’s Student Art Awards reception and exhibit will be held. The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30. Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to students from Tallahatchie County who were judged to have winning entries in the art contest.

Saturday March 21

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Food pantry distribution day is on the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Sunday March 22

Jones Chapel will honor pastor, wife

On Sunday, March 22, Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1397 Pearidge Road, Grenada, will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Riley Suggs and his wife, Luetricia Suggs.

At an 11 a.m. service, guest speaker will be Rev. Sidney Townes, pastor of Jackson Chapel and St. Andrew Missionary Baptist churches.

At 2 p.m., guest speaker will be Rev. S.L. Blake, along with the congregation of Burning Bush Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor, wife to be lauded for 30 years

Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church near Charleston will host a 30-year anniversary program for their pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Willie Davis, Sunday, March 22.

Speaking at the morning service will be Rev. Carl Davis, pastor of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. That afternoon at 3, Rev. James Glover, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, will be guest speaker.

For more information about the program, contact Willie Davis at 662-607-9440.

St. Luke sets annual choir day event

The St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Tippo will have their annual choir day program on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. All groups, choirs and soloists are asked to participate in this program. For more information, contact Mary Christian at 662-849-8291.

Tuesday March 24

CARE after-school karate class set

On Tuesday, March 24, after-school karate class for ages 5 to 12 will be offered at CARE in Charleston. The program is free, with classes at 3:30 and 4:30. Snacks will be provided.

Sunday April 5

New Beginning plans special event

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, at 656 N. Chickasaw St. in Webb, will celebrate their annual family and friends day on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Winfred Hill of Mt. Calvary and Frierson Chapel churches will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

Miscellany

NCDO scholarship apps offered

The National Charleston Day Organization’s Scholarship Committee has announced its 2026 application process. Charleston High School students scheduled to graduate this May, as well as those former CHS students who will complete their first year of studies at an institution of higher learning are invited to apply to receive one of the six scholarships being offered through the organization.

A complete application with supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is included in the packet.

Applications may be obtained from Ms. Beverly Taylor at Charleston High School or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701.

Keglar scholarship applicants sought

The Birdia Keglar Legacy Scholarship Committee has announced the application process for the 2026 BKLegacy scholarship, available to a young woman who will graduate from Charleston High School or West Tallahatchie High School this May. The scholarship will also be offered to a young woman currently enrolled in a post-high school institution.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is outlined in the application packet.

Application forms may be obtained from the offices of both high schools, on the Birdia Keglar website at birdiakeglarlegacy.org, or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701 or LaJoyce Stewart at 662-417-4950.

Correction or clarification

None.

The Sun-Sentinel attempts to report the news accurately and fairly. If a mistake is made, we will gladly correct it.

To request the correction or clarification of any item appearing in the print edition of The Sun-Sentinel, and/or appearing online at www.facebook.com/TheSunSentinel or on the website at www.tallahatchienews.ms, call the newspaper at 662-647-8462 and ask for the editor, or email clay@charlestonsun.net.