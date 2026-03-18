Thursday March 19

Hitt Chapel Rebirth revival ongoing

Hitt Chapel Rebirth church, located at 3266 Highway 32, Webb, has announced March revival services with the following speakers.

» Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Zachary Harris

» Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Eric Bridgett

» Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m.: Pastor Jerry Jones

» Monday, March 23, through Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m.: Minister Lee Myles

» Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m.: Pastor Louis Bailey

Other services are scheduled to continue through the end of the month.

St. John conducting spring revival

The final service of a three-night revival will be held Thursday, March 19, at 7, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston. The theme is “Reviving the Saints,” (2 Chronicles 7:14). Pastor Eric Wilson, of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Pope, will minister.

Friday March 20

Student art awards reception on tap

On Friday, March 20. CARE’s Student Art Awards reception and exhibit will be held. The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30. Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to students from Tallahatchie County who were judged to have winning entries in the art contest.

Saturday March 21

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Food pantry distribution day is on the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Sunday March 22

Cross of Christ will host friend day

The Cross of Christ Love Center in Charles-ton will host its annual Bring a Friend Day on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend. “Come out and be blessed and fellowship with The Cross of Christ Love Center, where this is the Lord’s church,” said Contessa L. Cain.

Jones Chapel will honor pastor, wife

On Sunday, March 22, Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1397 Pearidge Road, Grenada, will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Riley Suggs and his wife, Luetricia Suggs.

At an 11 a.m. service, guest speaker will be Rev. Sidney Townes, pastor of Jackson Chapel and St. Andrew Missionary Baptist churches.

At 2 p.m., guest speaker will be Rev. S.L. Blake, along with the congregation of Burning Bush Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor, wife to be lauded for 30 years

Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church near Charleston will host a 30-year anniversary program for their pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Willie Davis, Sunday, March 22.

Speaking at the morning service will be Rev. Carl Davis, pastor of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. That afternoon at 3, Rev. James Glover, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, will be guest speaker.

For more information about the program, contact Willie Davis at 662-607-9440.

St. Luke sets annual choir day event

The St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Tippo will have their annual choir day program on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. All groups, choirs and soloists are asked to participate in this program. For more information, contact Mary Christian at 662-849-8291.

Tuesday March 24

CARE after-school karate class set

On Tuesday, March 24, after-school karate class for ages 5 to 12 will be offered at CARE in Charleston. The program is free, with classes at 3:30 and 4:30. Snacks will be provided.

Wednesday March 25

District governor to address Rotary

On Wednesday, March 25, Rotary District Gov. Willis Frazer will be the guest speaker for the Charleston Rotary Club. Lunch will be at noon with Frazer to speak after the meal.

Sunday March 29

Frierson Chapel sets pre-Easter event

Frierson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, at 5463 Jenkins Road, Brazil, will host a pre-Easter program on Sunday, March 29, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Tuesday March 31

CARE hosts after-school art class

On Tuesday, March 31, after-school art class for ages 5 to 12 will be offered at CARE in Charleston. The program is free, with classes at 3:30 and 4:30. Snacks will be provided.

Thursday April 2

Morning Star sets two-night revival

Morning Star Church of God in Christ, Tippo, will host revival services Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, at 6:45 nightly. Guest speaker will be Elder Rodney Johnson. All are invited, noted pastor Bertram Bailey.

Sunday April 5

New Beginning plans special event

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, at 656 N. Chickasaw St. in Webb, will celebrate their annual family and friends day on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Winfred Hill of Mt. Calvary and Frierson Chapel churches will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

Saturday April 18

City of Charleston sets spring festival

Charleston city government will sponsor a spring festival on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. near City Hall. There will be vendors, a kids zone, barbecue contest, food, music and a 2K color run/walk. The vendor fee is $40. Contact City Clerk Vanisha Powell at 662-647-5841 or by email to vpowell@charlestonms.com for information.

Philadelphia women’s fellowship set

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, Oakland, will host its annual fellowship conference for young ladies age 18 and up on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The topic is “Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing.” The registration fee is $10. For more information, contact Cassandra Parker at 662-515-1845 or you may contact her via email at sandraparker1982@yahoo.com.

Wednesday April 22

Deliverance Temple sets spring revival

Deliverance Temple Full Gospel Church, located at 507 W. Main St., Charleston, will host a spring revival miracle crusade for three nights, Wednesday, April 22, through Friday, April 24, at 7:30 each night. Keynote speaker will be prophetess Leanna Allen. For more information, contact Allen at 901-319-1975 or prophetess Vanisha Powell at 662-647-4509.

Miscellany

Herron new member of honor society

Jessica Herron, of Charleston, was recently elected to membership in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at The University of Mississippi. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

NCDO scholarship apps offered

The National Charleston Day Organization’s Scholarship Committee has announced its 2026 application process. Charleston High School students scheduled to graduate this May, as well as former CHS students who will complete their first year of studies at an institution of higher learning are invited to apply to receive one of the six scholarships being offered through the organization. A complete application with supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is in the packet.

Applications may be obtained from Ms. Beverly Taylor at Charleston High School or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701.

Keglar scholarship applicants sought

The Birdia Keglar Legacy Scholarship Committee has announced the application process for the 2026 BKLegacy scholarship, available to a young woman who will graduate from Charleston High School or West Tallahatchie High School this May. The scholarship will also be offered to a young woman currently enrolled in a post-high school institution.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is outlined in the application packet.

Application forms may be obtained from the offices of both high schools, on the Birdia Keglar website at birdiakeglarlegacy.org, or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701 or LaJoyce Stewart at 662-417-4950.

Correction or clarification

None.

The Sun-Sentinel attempts to report the news accurately and fairly. If a mistake is made, we will gladly correct it.

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