Saturday March 28

CHS track will honor Craig Walker

The Charleston High School track surface will be dedicated in honor of Coach Craig Walker of Charleston during a ceremony that gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 28. The dedication, according to organizers, is “In recognition of his unwavering dedication, commitment, and lasting impact on generations of student-athletes.”

Sunday March 29

Frierson Chapel sets pre-Easter event

Frierson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, at 5463 Jenkins Road, Brazil, will host a pre-Easter program on Sunday, March 29, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Tuesday March 31

CARE hosts after-school art class

On Tuesday, March 31, after-school art class for ages 5 to 12 will be offered at CARE in Charleston. The program is free, with classes at 3:30 and 4:30. Snacks will be provided.

Community Easter egg hunt at Faith

A community Easter egg hunt will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 30028 Highway 32 (East) on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, at 5:30. All children through grade 5 are welcome, and older youth will hide eggs. The church will provide eggs and prizes. Upon arrival, come inside to register until the hunt begins. Parents are welcome.

Thursday April 2

Morning Star sets two-night revival

Morning Star Church of God in Christ, Tippo, will host revival services Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, at 6:45 nightly. Guest speaker will be Elder Rodney Johnson. All are invited, noted pastor Bertram Bailey.

Saturday April 4

Bake sale slated by Teasdale ladies

Just in time for Easter, the Teasdale Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a bake sale Saturday, April 4, starting at 9 a.m., at the Ladies Auxiliary Building in Teasdale. The sale will consist of cakes, pies, candy and casseroles. All proceeds will go to maintain the ladies’ building.

Bake sale set by Friendship ladies

The Friendship Church of God Ladies Auxiliary will have a bake sale in front of The Flower Basket in Charleston on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 10 a.m., until. “Come and get your baked goods for Easter,” encouraged publicist Carla Cook. “All proceeds will go to our building program. Thank you.”

Sunday April 5

Mt. Pisgah Easter sunrise musical set

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Enid will host a sunrise service on Sunday, April 5. The choir will present the musical “Lamb of God” at 7 a.m. “This musical includes songs of what Easter is truly about,” noted publicist Tammy Dees. “Following the service, join us for breakfast. This is the only service for the day.”

New Beginning plans special event

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, at 656 N. Chickasaw St. in Webb, will celebrate their annual family and friends day on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Winfred Hill of Mt. Calvary and Frierson Chapel churches will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

Wednesday April 8

Private applicator training slated

Private applicator certification is required for all people using restricted-use pesticides, and private applicator training sessions are set for Wednesday, April 4, and Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. A $60 check will be required before testing. The training will be held at the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 202 S. Market St., Charleston. Call 662-647-8746 to register.

Sunday April 12

Messiah’s Men to sing at Mt. Pisgah

Everyone is invited to join Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Sunday, April 12, at 5 p.m., to hear the gospel music group Messiah’s Men. There will be fellowship after the singing.

Saturday April 18

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Food pantry distribution day is on the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

City of Charleston sets spring festival

Charleston city government will sponsor a spring festival on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. near City Hall. There will be vendors, a kids zone, barbecue contest, food, music and a 2K color run/walk. The vendor fee is $40. Contact City Clerk Vanisha Powell at 662-647-5841 or by email to vpowell@charlestonms.com for information.

Philadelphia women’s fellowship set

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, Oakland, will host its annual fellowship conference for young ladies age 18 and up on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The topic is “Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing.” The registration fee is $10. For more information, contact Cassandra Parker at 662-515-1845 or you may contact her via email at sandraparker1982@yahoo.com.

Wednesday April 22

Deliverance Temple cancels revival

Deliverance Temple Full Gospel Church, located at 507 W. Main St., Charleston, has canceled a planned three-night revival that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 22.

Sunday April 26

Philipp United celebrates anniversary

Philipp United Church will celebrate the 37th church anniversary on Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. James Brooks, pastor of Jerusalem and Maple Grove churches. “This is your invitation to come and share with us in this blessed occasion,” said Philipp United pastor Betty Hamilton.

Miscellany

Save date for Shooting Sports event

The annual 4-H Shooting Sports competition will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds near Charleston. The public is invited to come out and support Tallahatchie County 4-H youth as they compete in this district Shooting Sports event.

Sign up for ‘Computer 101’ classes

Computer 101 classes will be offered May 12 and June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon daily. The first session will be an introduction to computers and the second an introduction to Microsoft Word. Classes will be held at the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 202 S. Market St., Charleston. Call 662-647-8746 to sign up.

NCDO scholarship apps offered

The National Charleston Day Organization’s Scholarship Committee has announced its 2026 application process. Charleston High School students scheduled to graduate this May, as well as former CHS students who will complete their first year of studies at an institution of higher learning are invited to apply to receive one of the six scholarships being offered through the organization. A complete application with supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is in the packet.

Applications may be obtained from Ms. Beverly Taylor at Charleston High School or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701.

Keglar scholarship applicants sought

The Birdia Keglar Legacy Scholarship Committee has announced the application process for the 2026 BKLegacy scholarship, available to a young woman who will graduate from Charleston High School or West Tallahatchie High School this May. The scholarship will also be offered to a young woman currently enrolled in a post-high school institution.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the committee by May 1, 2026. The submission process is outlined in the application packet.

Application forms may be obtained from the offices of both high schools, on the Birdia Keglar website at birdiakeglarlegacy.org, or by calling Gwen Dailey at 662-609-6701 or LaJoyce Stewart at 662-417-4950.