Thursday April 2

Morning Star sets two-night revival

Morning Star Church of God in Christ, Tippo, will host revival services Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, at 6:45 nightly. Guest speaker will be Elder Rodney Johnson. All are invited, noted pastor Bertram Bailey.

Friday April 3

Sale benefits Friendship East church

An estate sale will be held Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, at 408 Mulberry St. in Charleston. There will be tools, toys and more. Shoppers are invited to make an offer. Proceeds benefit Friendship East Baptist Church. For information, contact Marie Carlisle at 662-934-2972.

Saturday April 4

Bake sale slated by Teasdale ladies

Just in time for Easter, the Teasdale Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a bake sale Saturday, April 4, starting at 9 a.m., at the Ladies Auxiliary Building in Teasdale. The sale will consist of cakes, pies, candy and casseroles. All proceeds will go to maintain the ladies’ building.

Bake sale set by Friendship ladies

The Friendship Church of God Ladies Auxiliary will have a bake sale in front of The Flower Basket in Charleston on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 10 a.m., until.

“Come and get your baked goods for Easter,” encouraged publicist Carla Cook. “All proceeds will go to our building program. Thank you.”

Sunday April 5

Mt. Pisgah Easter sunrise musical set

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Enid will host a sunrise service on Sunday, April 5. The choir will present the musical “Lamb of God” at 7 a.m. “This musical includes songs of what Easter is truly about,” noted publicist Tammy Dees. “Following the service, join us for breakfast. This is the only service for the day.”

New Beginning plans special event

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, at 656 N. Chickasaw St. in Webb, will celebrate their annual family and friends day on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Winfred Hill of Mt. Calvary and Frierson Chapel churches will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

Wednesday April 8

Private applicator training slated

Private applicator certification is required for all people using restricted-use pesticides, and private applicator training sessions are set for Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. A $60 check will be required before testing. The training will be held at the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 202 S. Market St., Charleston. Call 662-647-8746 to register.

Thursday April 9

Rotary spaghetti, cake walk, bingo set

Sumner Rotary Club’s annual spaghetti supper, cake walk and bingo event will be held Thursday, April 9, starting at 6 p.m., at Da Spot, located at 214 S. Cherokee St. in Webb. Adult plates will sell for $10 while plates for children under 12 may be purchased for $5.

Saturday April 11

Philipp United to honor musicians

Philipp United Church will host a musician program for Sam Gwin and Kalen Bowman on Saturday, April 11, at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend, noted Betty Hamilton, pastor.

Sunday April 12

Locopolis sets pre-anniversary event

Locopolis Missionary Baptist Church, where Christopher Thornton is pastor, will conduct a pre-pastor and wife anniversary program on Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be minister Boyd.

Messiah’s Men to sing at Mt. Pisgah

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will welcome the Southern gospel music group, Messiah’s Men, on Sunday, April 12, at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the singing and a fellowship which will be held afterward. Mt. Pisgah is located at 1079 Mt. Pisgah Road, Enid.

Tuesday April 14

Forestry association meeting slated

A forestry association meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m., at the Extension Building at 394 U.S. 51, in Batesville. The topic will be “Winter storm forestry impacts and recovery options.” The speaker will be Extension forestry specialist Brady Self. To register, or for more information about the event, call the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 662-647-8746.

Friday April 17

ETHIC youth summit to be held

The Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora will host a youth summit, “Moving Forward Together,” on Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Leflore County Civic Center in Greenwood.

This one-day event will bring together leading experts, educators, policymakers and community partners committed to advancing meaningful, sustainable solutions for youth across the Mississippi Delta. Rooted in public health prevention and trauma-informed care, the summit is designed to move beyond dialogue and into action.

Through a dynamic blend of historical reflection, evidence-based learning, interactive working sessions and collaborative planning, participants will engage deeply with the complex challenges facing today’s youth.

For more information or to register, visit https://emmett-till-ethic.org. Registration is requested by April 10.

Saturday April 18

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Food pantry distribution day is on the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

City of Charleston sets spring festival

Charleston city government will sponsor a spring festival on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. near City Hall. There will be vendors, a kids zone, barbecue contest, food, music and a 2K color run/walk. The vendor fee is $40. Contact City Clerk Vanisha Powell at 662-647-5841 or by email to vpowell@charlestonms.com for information.

Philadelphia women’s fellowship set

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, Oakland, will host its annual fellowship conference for young ladies age 18 and up on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The topic is “Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing.” The registration fee is $10. For more information, contact Cassandra Parker at 662-515-1845 or you may contact her via email at sandraparker1982@yahoo.com.

ETHIC will host special luncheon

The Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora will host a special luncheon on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Quonset Hut, located adjacent to the Emmett Till Museum in Glendora.

This meaningful gathering will bring together community leaders, partners and supporters for a time of reflection, recognition and forward-looking dialogue.

The luncheon will feature a distinguished tribute honoring the accomplishments and enduring leadership of Congressman Bennie Thompson, whose decades of public service have had a profound impact on Mississippi and the nation.

In addition to the celebration, attendees will hear from regional leaders and practitioners who will provide insightful overviews of current initiatives across the Mississippi Delta focused on strengthening outcomes for youth, families and communities. These presentations will highlight collaborative efforts, innovative strategies and opportunities for continued engagement and impact.

This event offers a valuable opportunity to connect, learn and celebrate progress while reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing equity and well-being throughout the Delta.

Tickets for the event are $25 for students and seniors age 60-plus, and $30 for everyone else.

For more information or to register, visit https://emmett-till-ethic-org. Registration is requested by April 10.

Wednesday April 22

Deliverance Temple cancels revival

Deliverance Temple Full Gospel Church, located at 507 W. Main St., Charleston, has canceled a planned three-night revival that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 22.

Sunday April 26

Flautt to speak at Paducah Wells

The Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy wishes to invite everyone to come and hear Richard Flautt speak on Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m. “He is such a blessing to all ages and loves to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ,” noted Joan Scallions.

Philipp United celebrates anniversary

Philipp United Church will celebrate the 37th church anniversary on Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. James Brooks, pastor of Jerusalem and Maple Grove churches. “This is your invitation to come and share with us in this blessed occasion,” said Philipp United pastor Betty Hamilton.

Saturday May 2

4-H Shooting Sports event slated

The annual 4-H Shooting Sports competition will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds near Charleston. The public is invited to come out and support Tallahatchie County 4-H youth as they compete in this district Shooting Sports event.

Miscellany

Sign up for ‘Computer 101’ classes

Computer 101 classes will be offered May 12 and June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon daily. The first session will be an introduction to computers and the second an introduction to Microsoft Word. Classes will be held at the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 202 S. Market St., Charleston. Call 662-647-8746 to sign up.