Friday April 17

ETHIC youth summit to be held

The Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora will host a youth summit, “Moving Forward Together,” on Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Leflore County Civic Center in Greenwood.

This one-day event will bring together leading experts, educators, policymakers and community partners committed to advancing meaningful, sustainable solutions for youth across the Mississippi Delta. Rooted in public health prevention and trauma-informed care, the summit is designed to move beyond dialogue and into action.

Through a dynamic blend of historical reflection, evidence-based learning, interactive working sessions and collaborative planning, participants will engage deeply with the complex challenges facing today’s youth.

For more information or to register, visit https://emmett-till-ethic.org.

Saturday April 18

Calvary Food Pantry to distribute

Calvary Food Pantry, at 36 Ward-Riddick Road, just east of Parchman off Highway 32, will distribute food from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, for those living in the West Tallahatchie area and in Sunflower County outside the city limits of Drew (which has its own food pantry). Food pantry distribution day is the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute

Faith Food Pantry, located at 30028 Highway 32, Charleston, will distribute food from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Food pantry distribution day is on the next-to-last Saturday of each month.

City of Charleston sets spring festival

Charleston city government will sponsor a spring festival on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. near City Hall. There will be vendors, a kids zone, barbecue contest, food, music and a 2K color run/walk. The vendor fee is $40. Contact City Clerk Vanisha Powell at 662-647-5841 or by email to vpowell@charlestonms.com for information.

Philadelphia women’s fellowship set

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, Oakland, will host its annual fellowship conference for young ladies age 18 and up on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The topic is “Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing.” The registration fee is $10. For more information, contact Cassandra Parker at 662-515-1845 or you may contact her via email at sandraparker1982@yahoo.com.

ETHIC will host special luncheon

The Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora will host a special luncheon on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Quonset Hut, located adjacent to the Emmett Till Museum in Glendora.

This meaningful gathering will bring together community leaders, partners and supporters for a time of reflection, recognition and forward-looking dialogue.

The luncheon will feature a distinguished tribute honoring the accomplishments and enduring leadership of Congressman Bennie Thompson, whose decades of public service have had a profound impact on Mississippi and the nation.

In addition to the celebration, attendees will hear from regional leaders and practitioners who will provide insightful overviews of current initiatives across the Mississippi Delta focused on strengthening outcomes for youth, families and communities. These presentations will highlight collaborative efforts, innovative strategies and opportunities for continued engagement and impact.

This event offers a valuable opportunity to connect, learn and celebrate progress while reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing equity and well-being throughout the Delta.

Tickets for the event are $25 for students and seniors age 60-plus, and $30 for everyone else.

For more information or to register, visit https://emmett-till-ethic-org. Registration is requested by April 10.

Sunday April 19

Mt. Zion sets pre-installation service

The Mt. Zion church family will be having pre-installation service for pastor-elect Courtney Dillard Sunday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be pastor L.B. Jones. Everyone is invited to attend.

Mt. Moriah planning choir day

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, where Joseph Martin is pastor, will host their annual choir day program Sunday, April 19, starting at 2:30 p.m. All are invited to “come out and help sing praises to God,” said a church spokesperson. For more information, contact Gladys Robinson at 662-833-9192.

Wednesday April 22

St. John tells of three-night revival

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 Highway 32, Drew, will host a three-night revival from Wednesday, April 22, through Friday April 24, with services at 7.

The schedule of speakers is as follows:

» Wednesday: Cornelius Conley, of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston

» Evangelist Gladys Robinson, of St. John Missionary Baptist Church

» Friday: Minister Eddie Garner

Pastor Joseph Martin said everyone is invited to come out and give support. For more information, call Robinson at 662-833-9192.

Deliverance Temple cancels revival

Deliverance Temple Full Gospel Church, located at 507 W. Main St., Charleston, has canceled a planned three-night revival that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 22.

Saturday April 25

Myrna Colley-Lee to be honored

On Saturday, April 25, CARE will partner with the Ed & Becky Meek Foundation to celebrate the contributions of Myrna Colley-Lee to the arts community in Mississippi, nationally and internationally. A reception will be held in the CARE Arts Center from 2-4 p.m. Interested persons are asked to please RSVP if they plan to attend.

Sunday April 26

Flautt to speak at Paducah Wells

The Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy wishes to invite everyone to come and hear Richard Flautt speak on Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m. “He is such a blessing to all ages and loves to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ,” noted Joan Scallions.

Philipp United celebrates anniversary

Philipp United Church will celebrate the 37th church anniversary on Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. James Brooks, pastor of Jerusalem and Maple Grove churches. “This is your invitation to come and share with us in this blessed occasion,” said Philipp United pastor Betty Hamilton.

St. Luke to celebrate men, women

Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Tippo will host a men’s and women’s day program on Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Elder Johnny Christian of Ripley. For more information, contact Stella Herron at 662-230-3029, noted pastor J.H. Brown.

Mt. Zion to install Courtney Dillard

The Mt. Zion church family will have an installation service for pastor Courtney Dillard on Sunday, April 26, at 3:30 p.m. The speaker will be Bishop Elbert Jones. All are invited.

Saturday May 2

4-H Shooting Sports event slated

The annual 4-H Shooting Sports competition will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds near Charleston. The public is invited to come out and support Tallahatchie County 4-H youth as they compete in this district Shooting Sports event.

Kentucky Derby watch party slated

On Saturday, May 2, CARE will again hold a Kentucky Derby watch party at the home of Patti and Ken Gregory in Charleston beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from CARE for $25 per person. For more information, call CARE at 662-647-0942.

Sunday May 3

Silver Star to honor pastors Braggs

The Silver Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 208 Main St., Rome, will celebrate the 37th year anniversary of pastors Dr. Gregory Braggs and Dr. Bennie Braggs with a special program on Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. The featured speaker will be Bishop Roderick Mitchell from the New Life Church in Renova. Everyone is invited to attend.

Tuesday May 12

Sign up for ‘Computer 101’ classes

Computer 101 classes will be offered May 12 and June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon daily. The first session will be an introduction to computers and the second an introduction to Microsoft Word. Classes will be held at the Tallahatchie County Extension office at 202 S. Market St., Charleston. Call 662-647-8746 to sign up.

Sunday May 17

Locopolis will celebrate pastor, wife

The Locopolis Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate pastor Christopher Thornton and wife on their church anniversary with a special program Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Alexander. Sis. Mary B. Bush is the program sponsor.

Miscellany

Olivia Pharr earns third-place award

Students from Delta State University’s Division of Mathematics and Sciences earned multiple awards and showcased a strong body of undergraduate research at the 90th Mississippi Academy of Sciences Conference, held March 19-20 in Biloxi. A Tallahatchie County resident was among those honored.

In the Ecology, Entomology, Evolutionary Biology and Zoology division, Olivia Pharr, a junior from Charleston, earned third place for her research on regional jam composition and was also co-authored three additional projects.

Earn high school diploma in 22 weeks

The Mississippi Youth ChalleNGe Academy, located at Camp Shelby, is the premier alternative education program for 16- to 18-year-old youth who are struggling in school or no longer attending.

It is a part of the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Program.

Participants may earn their high school diploma in just 22 weeks. Tuition, room and board are absolutely free.

Both male and female applicants are accepted for the program.

For an application or information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit msyouthchallenge.org.

Correction or clarification

None.

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