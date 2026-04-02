April is the month for food festivals and getting outdoors in Mississippi.

Most people think of food around the holidays. Turkey at Thanksgiving. Prime rib at Christmas. Ham at Easter.

But in Mississippi, the whole month of April is filled with a smorgasbord of food festivals and outdoor events, with something to tickle anyone’s taste buds.

And if the festival isn’t specifically about any one food, no worries – a variety of delicious options will be an important part of the package.

Foodees Fest – Pearl – April 10-12

A festival designed just for food lovers at the Outlets of Mississippi. Over 40 vendors selling a variety of cuisines from tacos and barbecue to seafood and sweets will be on hand. There will also be arts and craft vendors.

You can walk off those extra calories and shop at the same time while celebrating the food and culture of Mississippi.

Crawfish Music Festival – Biloxi – April 17-19

Held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, this all-ages festival features three days of live music, family-friendly activities, and you guessed it – crawfish.

There will be a crawfish cook-off where local teams compete for the best crawfish prize along with food vendors selling Southern cuisine if the creeping crustaceans aren’t your cup of tea. Tickets start at $25.

Starkville Derby Weiner Dog Race – Starkville – April 25

Don’t miss the world’s largest wiener dog race with over 250 racers from 24 states.

The dachshund dash event attracts tens of thousands of spectators and includes entertainment and plenty of food, especially a large assortment of wieners!

Double Decker Fest – Oxford – April 24-25

This two-day festival kicks off Friday afternoon with art demonstrations around the historic Oxford Square and plenty of music Friday night. Saturday is an all-day event with more music, plus over 100 art vendors, and over twenty food vendors with a variety of options for every palate.

In addition, Ole Miss Athletics is hosting their Meet the Rebels Day ahead of the 2026 football season in conjunction with the Double Decker Fest.

-- Article credit to Susan Marquez for the Magnolia Tribune --